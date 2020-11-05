How to watch ATP Finals 2020 tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

A disjointed year for professional men’s tennis will draw to a more familiar close with the ATP Finals set to go ahead in 2020 despite little chance for movement in the rankings this year.

Just three Majors have taken place this year, with Wimbledon cut out of the calendar at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer, while many smaller events have also been culled.

Near-normal service appears to be resuming, albeit without crowds, and the traditional, annual calendar year curtain call that is the ATP Finals will take place as usual in 2020.

The top eight men’s players on the ATP tour will be invited to test their mettle against the best – and we’ve got you covered so you don’t miss a moment.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal remain lethal, though Roger Federer will not be appearing at the tournament after taking time off since the Australian Open in January.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the ATP Finals 2020 tennis tournament coming up this month.

When is the ATP Finals 2020?

The tournament starts on Sunday 15th November 2020 and runs until Sunday 22nd November 2020.

There is no change from the original date, although the tournament will look very different in an empty arena.

Where is the ATP Finals 2020 held?

The ATP Finals traditionally takes place at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Finals will be played behind closed doors.

In August, the ATP Tour said it would follow government guidance but added that it hoped “that later this year fans will be allowed to return into stadia in a socially distanced manner, following a series of pilot events being undertaken in the UK”.

However, the UK government has since announced further restrictions in an effort to combat the pandemic that will take effect from 5th November.

2020 will be the last year of the tournament being held in London. From 2021, the tournament will move to Turin following a 12-year stint in the UK.

Who will play in ATP Finals 2020?

The top eight players in the ATP rankings will qualify for the tournament. So far, that top eight will be:

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Andrey Rublev Diego Schwartzmann (TBC)

Federer hasn’t played a top level match since the Australian Open in January and will not return for the ATP Finals.

The final space remains up for grabs. It is currently occupied by Schwartzmann but he could still be dislodged by Matteo Berrettini – who enjoyed a strong ATP Finals debut in 2019 after beating Dominic Thiem and pushing Roger Federer close.

ATP Finals schedule

We will bring you the full order of play below once the initial draw has been made.

For a comprehensive look at every match, we’ll also provide a regularly updated ATP Finals 2020 schedule. Watch this space…

How to watch and live stream ATP Finals in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the ATP Finals action exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video .New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.