Will the F1 British Grand Prix go ahead?

Formula 1 fans have been given a morsel of hope that their beloved sport may be on the comeback trail with the British Grand Prix yet to be called off.

The current iteration of the 2020 F1 calendar makes for grim reading, the next slated race is the Austrian Grand Prix on 5th July.

Netherlands, Spain, Monaco, Azerbaijan are among a host of nations who have seen their event cancelled or postponed.

However, two weeks after the scheduled trip to Austria, the British Grand Prix is yet to face the axe with optimism it will be held as planned on 19th July.

It has been confirmed that should the Grand Prix go ahead, it will be executed behind closed doors – no spectators allowed.

News of the British Grand Prix’s survival should be met with muted celebration though, a telling clause ‘should the Grand Prix go ahead’ clearly suggests there’s license to still scrub the race out of history.

Much could depend on the government’s next lockdown review, scheduled to take place on 7th May.

So much can change on a daily basis, it’s impossible to predict the outcome of that meeting, but there is growing consensus that lockdown is not about to be completely abolished for some time yet.

However, with many countries – Germany, France and Italy included – beginning to thaw out of their own freezes, there is a real chance the British Grand Prix in July could be run with minimal risk.

It could be an agonising wait for fans who are desperate for their sport to return, but for now, we’re looking at lights out at Silverstone in 2020.

When is the British Grand Prix?

As things stand, the British Grand Prix will take place on the weekend spanning 17th July to 19th July 2020.

The Grand Prix start time is set for 3:30pm, but further details will be revealed closer to the date once the event’s status is secure.

Watch British Grand Prix on TV

If the British Grand Prix does go full steam ahead, you will be able to watch the whole weekend live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream British Grand Prix online

You can also tune in for the GP with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.