What channel is Burnley v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Man Utd have struggled for consistency across other competitions, but their recent form in Premier League fixtures has been quietly exemplary.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will see a big opportunity for United to not only take the lead in the title race, but to open up a gap with a crucial showdown against Liverpool coming up this weekend.

Burnley know they are in for a tricky evening but have cause for optimism following a significant improvement in their defensive performances lately.

The Clarets have won three of their last five top flight encounters and kept three clean sheets in this time – a return to the robust displays we’re used to seeing from Sean Dyche’s battle-hardened scrappers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Man Utd on TV?

Burnley v Man Utd will take place on Tuesday 12th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Sheffield United v Newcastle.

What TV channel is Burnley v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Burnley v Man Utd online

Burnley v Man Utd team news

Burnley: Key attacking outlets Dwight McNeil and Jay Rodriguez are doubts after picking up minor injury concerns.

At the back, Jimmy Dunne and Charlie Taylor are unlikely to be fit to start, but a backline of Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Erik Pieters is more than capable of carrying out Dyche’s schemes.

Man Utd: Eric Bailly has a neck issue that saw him leave the field in United’s weekend FA Cup tie early.

He is doubtful to start, along with Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Paul Pogba, who are nursing knocks. Edinson Cavani is back from his ban and should be given game time from the bench.

Our prediction: Burnley v Man Utd

United have garnered a reputation for taking two steps forward, one step back. They progress, they win the majority, but lose the crucial games that can take them from ‘surviving’ to ‘thriving’.

This is United’s most important game of the season so far – until the weekend’s showdown at Anfield. This is United’s chance to open up a three-point lead in the Premier League title race and unsettle all of their rivals in a fell swoop.

They will need to be patient to break down Burnley, but in Bruno Fernandes, they boast a player who can win matches, any match, at any moment with a killer through ball, intricate flick or thunderous strike. This is a huge night for Solskjaer.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-2 Man Utd

