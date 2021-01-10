What channel is Man City v Birmingham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will hope to kick on from their success in reaching the EFL Cup final by getting their FA Cup campaign underway with a successful result over Birmingham on Sunday.

City beat rivals Manchester United in midweek and are on a 12-game unbeaten streak.

Their clash with Birmingham is just one of many FA Cup fixtures being broadcast over the weekend – and Pep Guardiola’s men may have to be wary of the Blues threat here.

Indeed, Birmingham are desperate for a result and boss Aitor Karanka is hoping to end a run of six games without victory here.

An FA Cup run is certainly not in the minds of many Birmingham fans but most would take the morale boost beating City would bring.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Birmingham on TV and online.

When is Man City v Birmingham on TV?

Man City v Birmingham will take place on Sunday 10th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Birmingham will kick off at 1:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Crawley v Leeds, which also kicks off at 1:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v Birmingham on?

The match will not be available to watch on any dedicated TV channel. However, online streaming options are available, as we have detailed below

How to live stream Man City v Birmingham online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer and the BBC website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch Man City v Birmingham in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Man City v Birmingham team news

Man City: Guardiola’s side has been hit by the spread of Covid-19, with as many as six players confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez may keep their places for this tie, but don’t be surprised if fringe players Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Felix Nmecha and Luke Mbete-Tatu all get game time.

Birmingham: Defender Marc Roberts may be back from an ankle problem, but Gary Gardner and Alen Halilovic are unlikely to feature.

Both Caolan Boyd-Munce and Zach Jeacock will also miss out and there are question marks over Kristian Pedersen’s fitness.

Our prediction: Man City v Birmingham

This could be a tricky fixture for Manchester City, what with a Covid-19 outbreak at the club. What’s more, Guardiola’s men are coming off the back of an intense Christmas fixture list, so changes to the XI are expected here.

Birmingham will give this a real go on Sunday. After all, they could secure a morale boost that can translate into their league form.

But the hosts are expected to be victors here – so don’t be surprised if they are ahead by the break. It may not be a romp but last season’s FA Cup semi-finalists should win this.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Birmingham

