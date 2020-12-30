What channel is Rangers v Celtic on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Scottish Premiership season has only just crept into 2021 but it feels like we’re in the endgame as Rangers take on Celtic knowing that a victory would stack the title races odds overwhelmingly in their favour.

Celtic have games in hand to play, but their form simply hasn’t been ruthless enough to keep pace with Steven Gerrard’s men.

Neil Lennon is under massive pressure to claw something from an Old Firm derby that could have massive ramifications for his future.

Rangers have been fired along by a host of goal-grabbing stars, from right-back sensation James Tavernier to Kemar Roofe to Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe who have been slightly less prolific than expected, despite the Gers’ rampant form.

The title race still has a long way to run, but Rangers will know that a big performance here will stand them in excellent stead.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Celtic on TV?

Rangers v Celtic will take place on Saturday 2nd January 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous football matches taking place over New Year with Premier League fixtures including Chelsea v Man City.

What TV channel is Rangers v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

How to live stream Rangers v Celtic online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers predicted XI: TBC

Celtic predicted XI: TBC

Our prediction: Rangers v Celtic

There are no two ways about it, Rangers have simply been a cut above Celtic this time around and look good value for their commanding lead at the top.

Rangers put their Glaswegian rivals to the sword in October with a comfortable 2-0 win at Celtic Park thanks to a Connor Goldson double.

Expect a similar result with Rangers finding goals oozing out of their team at every pore.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-1 Celtic

