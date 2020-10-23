How to watch La Liga on TV in the UK – including Barcelona v Real Madrid El Clasico showdown

La Liga is back and the first El Clasico showdown of the season is ready to roll between Barcelona and Real Madrid this weekend.

Both Spanish giants’ stranglehold on La Liga appears to be waning with both sides struggling in the division so far in 2020/21.

Real Madrid sit third, though they do have a game in hand, and were defeated by Shakhtar Donetsk in their last Champions League outing.

Barcelona are in dire turmoil by their own lofty standards, as they currently languish in ninth. There is obviously plenty of time to go in the season to complete a turnaround, but with Lionel Messi’s future continually up in the air, this may be his final El Clasico showdown at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona v Real Madrid kicks off at 3pm on LaLigaTV with full details on how to watch below.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch La Liga on TV in the UK.

Watch La Liga on TV in the UK

You can watch La Liga matches live on LaLigaTV by Premier Sports.

La Liga fixtures have enjoy the benefit of unique kick-off times, meaning the games will be broadcast back-to-back, and that routine is set to continue.

Live stream La Liga online in the UK

LaLigaTV is also available as an online streaming service that can be viewed on a host of devices.

For full details on how to get LaLigaTV, see below.

How to get LaLigaTV

To access the channel on TV you will need a Sky box – though a Sky Sports subscription is not required.

It costs £5.99 per month or £49 for an annual pass, though as mentioned this will not be the case in June!

If you are not a Sky TV customer, you can watch all of the games live via the LaLiga TV online player.

How to get Premier Sports

Premier Sports boasts a range of live sports, plus LaLigaTV is included in the package.

It costs £11.99 per month or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and online service.

Alternatively, it costs £11.99 per month or £99 annual for the online streaming service alone.

