Arsenal transfer news – Done deals, rumours, ins and outs

Arsenal have entered the transfer market with renewed optimism following a bright start to Mikel Arteta’s reign at the club.

Advertisement

The Gunners boss marked his first season at the club with an FA Cup victory, and started his first full campaign with a Community Shield win over Liverpool in August.

The feel-good factor is returning to north London and a slew of signings has generated further optimism around the Emirates.

Defensive reinforcements have been the order of the day in recent weeks with three fresh centre-backs joining the ranks.

Arteta remains active in the market, though funds may not be able to match that of rivals above them, meaning he may need to spend smartly in order to make up ground and fight for a top four place once the Premier League 2020/21 fixtures begin to flood over Arsenal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Arsenal transfer done deals

IN

Gabriel Magalhaes (Lille) £27m

William Saliba (Saint-Etienne) £27m

Willian (Chelsea) Free

Pablo Mari (Flamengo) Undisclosed

Cedric Soares (Southampton) Undisclosed

OUT

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) Undisclosed

Sam Greenwood (Leeds) Undisclosed

Trae Coyle (Gillingham) Loan

Tobi Omole (Released)

Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) Loan

Zech Medley (Gillingham) Loan

Matt Smith (Swindon) Loan

Jordi Osei-Tutu (Cardiff) Loan

Arsenal transfer news and rumours

Arsenal are closing in on re-signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid following a successful temporary spell with the Gunners last season.

The Spanish midfielder dipped in and out of the team throughout the year, but ultimately found his feet under Arteta to the point of earning another shot with the Gunners.

Big moves have been mooted for impressive midfield duo Houssem Aouar from Lyon and Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, though neither appears particularly likely unless Arsenal can raise funds by selling fringe players, including Alexandre Lacazette.

In terms of outgoings, Hector Bellerin has been tipped to join PSG in a £30m deal, though it remains to be seen whether the Gunners would let him go without an adequate replacement.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be earmarked to start at right-back if Bellerin does leave, though his future remains to be secured with his contract running down.

Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil remain out in the cold though no firm interest has developed in either star as the new season approaches.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of Premier League 2020/21 fixtures including TV details and channels. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.