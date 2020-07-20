What channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves’ hunt for a Champions League place is effectively over, but they still have work to do to secure a Europa League place for next season.

The Midlands side have been one of the most impressive in the top flight across 2019/20, but a few too many draws have ended their hopes of a top-four place.

They remain well-placed for a finish in the top seven, which would usually be enough for a Europa League place, but if Arsenal beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final, they would claim the Europa League spot reserved for seventh, meaning Wolves’ last two Premier League fixtures could be crucial.

Crystal Palace have been woeful during lockdown. A restart win over Bournemouth has been followed up by six consecutive defeats with the Eagles unable to score in five of those encounters.

Roy Hodgson has performed wonders with the squad at his disposal, but their season has tailed off in disappointing fashion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Crystal Palace game on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Crystal Palace on TV?

Wolves v Crystal Palace will take place on Monday 20th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Crystal Palace will kick off at 6pm – the match will follow Brighton v Newcastle and Sheffield United v Everton.

What TV channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Wolves v Crystal Palace online

Wolves v Crystal Palace odds

Wolves v Crystal Palace team news

Wolves: No fitness concerns at all. Wolves have a full squad to choose from, but Nuno Espirito Santo will field his strongest possible XI.

Adama Traore has endured a recurring dislocated shoulder issue, but is holding off surgery until the end of the season, meaning he could be used sparingly.

Crystal Palace: Palace’s entire first-choice backline has been ruled out through injury: Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, Martin Kelly.

Jeffrey Schlupp returned against Man Utd and could start here alongside a few youngsters, while Christian Benteke is suspended after picking up a red card after the final whistle of the game against former team Aston Villa following an altercation with Ezri Konsa.

Our prediction: Wolves v Crystal Palace

Wolves have form, incentive for victory, everything to play for, home advantage (if that means anything now), Traore in warrior mode and, well, Raul Jimenez.

Palace are on a miserable run of results, half of their team is ruled out and even Benteke is out now. On paper, this could get ugly for Palace.

However, we all know how Hodgson operates. He would settle for a point here and will set up accordingly. Wolves should still get the job done, but it won’t be the walk in the park many may expect.

Our prediction: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace

(Wolves to win 2-0: 11/2 at bet365)

