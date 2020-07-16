What channel is Leicester v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester City are desperate for a win against Sheffield United on Thursday to reignite their push to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

Yet the Foxes face a difficult challenge against Chris Wilder’s steely Blades, who have excelled this summer.

While Leicester have managed just one win since Project Restart, United have won three of their six Premier League fixtures.

Wilder’s men are chasing a European spot for next term and victory would catapult them firmly into the running.

Whether Leicester can rid themselves of the nightmare defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend remains to be seen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Sheffield United game on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Sheffield United on TV?

Leicester v Sheffield United will take place on Thursday 16th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Sheffield United will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Crystal Palace v Man Utd and Southampton v Brighton, which both kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League, Arena and Sky One from 5:55pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leicester v Sheffield United odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (19/20) Draw (5/2) Sheffield United (14/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of 'Up to £100 in Bet Credits**', utilising the bonus code 'RT365'.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org.

Leicester v Sheffield United team news

Leicester: James Maddison and Ben Chilwell could both return from injury for this clash, but Caglar Soyuncu is suspended after being sent off last time out.

Danny Amartey misses the game, while Ricardo Pereira is out for the rest of the season. Marc Albrighton came off after 16 minutes against Bournemouth and will be assessed.

Sheffield United: John Fleck could return to the squad, having missed United’s last four matches.

However, both Luke Freeman and Leon Clarke are likely to miss the game. John Lundstram made a sub appearance in the 3-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday and could move into the XI.

Our prediction: Leicester v Sheffield United

Leicester really need a win as their top-four hopes slip away from them but Sheffield United will pose a stern test on Thursday, as they have ambitions of their own.

United brushed aside Chelsea with ease last time out and they won’t be daunted by the task ahead of them here.

Expect goals at both ends as Brendan Rodgers and his managerial counterpart Wilder seek three points. This could be a fun game for the neutral.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-2 Sheffield United

(Draw 2-2: 18/1 at Bet365)

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

