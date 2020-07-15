What channel is Burnley v Wolves on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The push for a Champions League spot intensifies for Wolves this week as they head to Lancashire to take on in-form Burnley.

Wolves sit outside the top four but know victory could catapult them back into the mix with just three Premier League fixtures remaining.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men bounced back from two successive defeats with a 3-0 drubbing of Everton over the weekend.

But Burnley have proven capable of performing wonders this summer and are on a five-game unbeaten run despite injuries impacting the squad.

The Clarets themselves are on course for a top-half finish and could even sneak into a European spot if results go their way this summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burnley v Wolves game on TV and online.

Advertisement

When is Burnley v Wolves on TV?

Burnley v Wolves will take place on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

>What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Wolves will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8:15pm.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Burnley v Wolves on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 5:30pm. The game will then move to BBC One at 6:55pm for the second half.

How to live stream Burnley v Wolves online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Burnley v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (16/5) Draw (23/10) Wolves (10/11)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Burnley v Wolves team news

Burnley: Chris Wood got 65 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday and could start again here, in place of Matej Vydra.

Manager Sean Dyche also welcomed back Johann Berg Gudmundsson as a second-half substitute at Anfield. The Icelander may start at Turf Moor, while Robbie Brady is finally back in contention after making the bench last time out.

Wolves: Pedro Neto will be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s clash after picking up an injury in the win over Everton at the weekend.

Diogo Jota may therefore earn a start, while Leander Dendoncker is proving increasingly valuable to Wolves after his goal at the weekend.

Our prediction: Burnley v Wolves

Advertisement

This could be a very even contest of two sides who have impressed this season. They drew 1-1 at Molineux back in August and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the same result here.

Wolves looked back to their best against Everton and need a win here to maintain their top-four hopes.

But Burnley have survived an injury crisis and welcome more fresh legs back this midweek. Don’t be surprised if Dyche’s men snag three points here.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-1 Wolves

(Draw 1-1: 6/1 at Bet365)

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.