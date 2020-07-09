What channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United fans must be licking their lips at their remaining Premier League fixtures as they prepare to take on Aston Villa.

The Red Devils can climb to just one point behind Leicester with a win tonight following sensational lockdown form.

Teenage superstar Mason Greenwood has been in razor-sharp form lately, while the rest of United’s attacking forces have all been massively enhanced by Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

At the other end of the table, Aston Villa know they need points quickly or they’ll face a swift return to the Championship.

Victory for Watford over Norwich last night has opened up a four-point gap between Villa and safety with just 12 points left to play for.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Man Utd game on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Man Utd on TV?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 9th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will follow Bournemouth v Tottenham, also live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Aston Villa v Man Utd odds

Aston Villa v Man Utd team news

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish should be fit to start despite an injury concern against Liverpool. The same goes for Tyrone Mings.

Pepe Reina is expected to remain in goal for the immediate future, while Matt Targett and Bjorn Engels remain sidelined.

Man Utd: Victor Lindelof is an injury doubt for the trip, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has few other causes for concern.

Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain long-term absentees, meaning Eric Bailly is fairly certain to start in the heart of United’s defence alongside Harry Maguire.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Man Utd

Man Utd have found their swagger. It’s been a terrific restart for them with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and youngster Greenwood all in fiery form.

Bruno Fernandes’ intricate passing and Paul Pogba’s ever-dangerous presence should give the visitors total control over the midfield.

Grealish could see this as an audition ahead of a potential switch to United, but he is unlikely to affect the outcome.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Man Utd

