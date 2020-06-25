What channel is Southampton v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be desperate to overturn a dismal return to the Premier League season when his side head to Southampton on Thursday.

Advertisement

Arsenal have already played twice since the coronavirus hiatus ended and their upcoming Premier League fixtures could well get testy.

A defeat to Brighton last time out means the Gunners travel to the south coast low on form and confidence.

Southampton are one win away from the clichéd 40-point mark which is usually enough to secure safety from relegation.

They beat Norwich 3-0 last Friday night and looked comfortable doing so with Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond on the goal trail

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Arsenal game on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Arsenal on TV?

Southampton v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 25th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Arsenal will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Chelsea v Manchester City, which kicks off at 8:15pm.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Southampton v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Southampton v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (8/5) Draw (5/2) Arsenal (13/8)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+ Only. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Southampton v Arsenal team news

Southampton: Saints have Kevin Danso and Kyle Walker-Peters available after their loan spells were extended to cover the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Shane Long is back after an injury and could get a start here. Moussa Djenepo is suspended but apart from that manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Arsenal: Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will step in in place for the injured Bernd Leno, who may not play again this season. Boss Mikel Arteta may have Kieran Tierney a game at left-back, while Matteo Guendouzi could keep his place in the XI despite recent transfer rumours.

There is unlikely to be a place for Granit Xhaka as yet, while Eddie Nketiah could start ahead of Alexandre Lacazette as Arteta seeks to change things after two successive defeats. It seems doubtful that Mesut Ozil will play.

Our prediction: Southampton v Arsenal

Arsenal suffered badly in the dying minutes of their defeat to Brighton and historically aren’t a side known for their tub-thumping reactions against bad form.

There are worrying signs from prior games that this could be another pitiful performance for the Gunners unless boss Arteta can inspire some fight in his side.

Southampton will be confident of getting a result here after watching Brighton snatch a victory on Saturday. Expect Long to start and potentially be the difference here.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-1 Arsenal

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up across all channels, check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV guide.