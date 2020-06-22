What channel is Man City v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City’s title defence is almost over but manager Pep Guardiola will refuse to tone down the pressure on his players this summer as the remaining Premier League fixtures get underway.

City beat Arsenal 3-0 on their first game back from the coronavirus outbreak and now welcome Burnley to the Etihad on Monday night.

Burnley sit firmly in mid-table with little to play for bar league position.

The Clarets are the last team of the 20 Premier League clubs to get their season back underway and may lack the match sharpness required to combat this City side.

However, Sean Dyche’s men will no doubt go into this game hoping to pull off an upset – and we could be in for plenty of goals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Burnley game on TV and online.

When is Man City v Burnley on TV?

Man City v Burnley will take place on Monday 22nd June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Burnley will kick off at 8pm – the match is the only game of the day on Monday.

What TV channel is Man City v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Burnley online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man City v Burnley team news

Man City: Eric Garcia required oxygen and was stretchered off during City’s win over Arsenal after colliding with goalkeeper Ederson. He is almost certain not to play on Monday.

Apart from that, Guardiola has a fully-fit squad. Leroy Sane didn’t play against Arsenal but could get his first run-out of the entire league season here.

Burnley: The Clarets are the last Premier League team to get back to action following the coronavirus break and will welcome back a number of players from injury. Jay Rodriguez returns following a knee issue, while Matthew Lowton and Johann Berg Gudmundsson should also be available.

Ashley Barnes is out of the game and striker Chris Wood is suffering from an Achilles setback. It may see manager Dyche revert to a five-man midfield.

Our prediction: Man City v Burnley

City’s title chances may be up in smoke but they are still a class above this Burnley side. Guardiola will want to use these summer fixtures to build his side up and ready themselves for an assault on the summit next term.

With injury worries hanging over their strike force, it’s hard to see how Burnley will mount a sustained challenge against City over 90 minutes at the Etihad.

This should be a routine win for City, who still have an eye on winning the FA Cup before the summer is out.

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Burnley

