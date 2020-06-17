Aston Villa v Sheffield United – kick off time, TV channel and live stream as Premier League restarts

Here it is, the Premier League restart kicks off this week as Aston Villa take on Sheffield United in a key clash for both teams.

Advertisement

Every team will be desperate to return to action with a confidence-boosting win to get off the mark, but some will need those victories and points more than others.

Villa are in dire straits right now, the pressure is all on them to make the most of their final nine games.

Dean Smith’s men sit in the relegation zone in a tightly-congested pack of drop-zone candidates, while Sheffield United are flying high at the other end of the table.

The Blades are scrapping away for a Europa League spot, but stunningly remain in the hunt for fifth place, a spot which could secure a Champions League berth next season if Manchester City’s expected ban is upheld.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Sheffield United game on TV and online.

What time is Aston Villa v Sheffield United?

Aston Villa v Sheffield United takes place on Wednesday 17th June 2020, the first match to take place since the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown in March.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Sheffield United will kick off at 6pm – with Man City v Arsenal, the second game post-Project Restart, set to take place directly after.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Sheffield United on?

You can watch Aston Villa v Sheffield United live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from .

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Find out more about the best Sky packages

Live stream Aston Villa v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United team news

Aston Villa: Wesley and Tom Heaton remain sidelined through injury. Even when they return to fitness they cannot return to action after being cut from the squad list in February.

However, John McGinn is back and will hopefully provide Villa with a little extra sparkle and goal threat from midfield.

Sheffield United: Fully fit and raring to go, that’s the Sheffield United team news for you.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has extended his loan from Manchester United so there will be no scramble for a backup stopper in the remaining nine games.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Sheffield United

It’s incredibly tough to answer the question with ‘Villa’ in most games. They have deep issues at both ends of the pitch.

A lack of striking options has been exposed this season, while too many individual, sloppy errors have ruined their hopes in too many games.

In Jack Grealish, Villa have a maverick match-winner who could pull out a result from anywhere, but Sheffield United are impressively tough to break down and could dig in for a resolute performance in their first day back at the office.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Sheffield United

Aston Villa v Sheffield United odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (11/5) Draw (12/5) Sheffield Utd (5/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

Advertisement

*Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+ Only. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.