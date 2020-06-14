Bournemouth’s season so far – your ultimate preview ahead of the Premier League restart

Bournemouth will restart the Premier League 2019/20 season in the relegation zone with nine games to extend their run in the top flight.

Eddie Howe has inspired a five-year stint in the Premier League after starting the decade with the Cherries in League Two.

He has brought a number of players through the lower leagues to blossoming as top tier stars, but Howe faces a race against time to save his team from the plunge. Can the Cherries pick up enough points from their remaining Premier League fixtures to stay afloat?

Check out your complete guide to Bournemouth’s 2019/20 season ahead of the Premier League restart.

Bournemouth in 2019/20

Position: 18th

Manager: Eddie Howe

Top scorer: Callum Wilson (8 goals)

Most assists: Ryan Fraser (4 assists)

Bournemouth have approached the Premier League well during their spell at the top level, tending to play nice football (whatever that may be…) and harnessing the talents of several under-appreciated stars.

However, a shocking recruitment record has left them in dire straits in 2019/20. They have splashed out eye-watering fees on mediocre British talents, including Dominic Solanke and Jordon Ibe, in recent years with little return on their investment.

The truth is, Howe’s core players remain his best assets, but they’re running out of steam, and the recruitment team are running out of opportunities to get it right. There’s an ironic air of stagnation around the Vitality Stadium, with the star duo of Callum Wilson and Josh King running out of ways to inspire their team while numerous new faces have failed to make an impression.

Howe must squeeze every drop out of his old guard and hope newer recruits step up their game for a final flourish.

