BBC to show live Premier League games for the first time ever

Premier League games will be shown live on BBC for the first time in history

BBC Sport

Premier League football will be shown live on BBC TV for the first time since its inception in 1992.

The English top flight has announced that the remaining 92 fixtures will be played behind closed doors beginning with two games on Wednesday 17th June.

Games will be played behind closed doors, meaning every match has been made available to be shown live on TV for the remainder of 2019/20.

Four games will be shown live on BBC with the remaining matches to be shared out between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports have been handed the rights to show 64 games and have announced plans to make 25 of those available on free-to-air platforms meaning you won’t need a subscription to soak up the action.

BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video will announce their share in due course.

The last live, top-flight league football match was broadcast on BBC was during the 1987-88 season, though of course Gary Lineker and the BBC’s Match of the Day highlights show has developed legendary status.

In addition to every game being shown live on TV, kick off times have been staggered to allow fans to watch every single game at weekends.

For the full round-up of kick-off times, check out the list below:

Weekend matches

Friday: 8pm

Saturday: 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm; 8pm

Sunday: 12pm, 2pm, 4:30pm; 7pm

Monday: 8pm

Midweek matches

Tuesday: 6pm; 8pm

Wednesday: 6pm; 8pm

Thursday: 6pm; 8pm

