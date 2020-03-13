Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus as club shuts training ground

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus – and any players and staff who have come into contact with the manager recently have been asked to self-isolate, including the full first team squad.

As a result, the Gunners’ Premier League fixture with Brighton and Hove Albion, which was originally scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed – and the Arsenal training ground has been shut.

The Premier League is expected to hold an emergency meeting today to discuss possible plans to delay future fixtures – with all 20 clubs said to be keen to adopt a unified strategy.

As reported by BBC Sport, Arteta commented, “This is really disappointing. I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham added, “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is.

“We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

Arsenal’s match with Manchester City was called off earlier in the week as a precautionary measure, while a host of matches around Europe have been postponed.

And following the news of Arteta’s diagnosis, Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has also reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, with the Stamford Bridge club now set to enforce the partial closure of its training facility.

Earlier in the week, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers announced that three of his first team players had gone into self-isolation after showing symptoms of the virus, while Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is also thought to be self-isolating.