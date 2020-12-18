How to watch WWE TLC 2020 live stream free – full card and UK start time

The stage is set for WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs to go full steam ahead this weekend with a host of tantalising storylines ready to entertain fans across the globe.

Advertisement

The event – as you may have guessed by the ever so subtle title – focuses on Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches.

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens go up against each other in one of the biggest showdowns of the night, while Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles lock horns in another weighty clash.

There’s also a Firefly Inferno match on the card between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. Firefly Fun House matches have usually been disturbing cinematic events going into the twisted mind of Wyatt, while Inferno matches are won when one party sets another on fire.

TLC promises a big night of action and you can catch the whole thing live in the UK if you’re willing to stay up late for the privilege.

Check out our full guide for all the details on how to watch WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs this weekend.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Where will WWE TLC take place?

TLC will take place at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida, USA.

The show will be held behind closed doors without fans in attendance at the home of Major League Baseball team Tampa Bay Rays.

The stadium can usually hold up to 40,000 spectators at maximum capacity but the WWE virtual viewing experience ThunderDome will be in operation at the event instead.

What time does WWE TLC start?

In UK time, WWE TLC will start at midnight on Sunday 20th December and run into the early hours of Monday morning.

An hour-long Kick-Off show begins at 11pm in build-up to the main event.

How can I watch WWE TLC in the UK?

TLC will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Full TLC live coverage is available on the free trial.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase TLC on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee.

WWE TLC match card 2020

Expected card. Subject to change

WWE Championship Tables, Ladders and Chairs match: Drew McIntyre (c) v AJ Styles.

Universal Championship Tables, Ladders and Chairs match: Roman Reigns (c) v Kevin Owens.

Firefly Inferno match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt v Randy Orton.

SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Sasha Banks (c) v Carmella.

Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) v Asuka and a TBA partner.

Raw Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (c) v The Hurt Business.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.