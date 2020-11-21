How to watch UFC 255 – live stream and TV channel for Figueiredo v Perez

UFC 255 is ready to go with Deiveson Figueiredo up against Alex Perez in a big bout live on TV in November.

Figueiredo was supposed to be up against Coby Garbrandt before the former Bantamweight champion tore a bicep, meaning Perez had to step up from fighting Brandon Moreno on the undercard to the main event.

The 32-year-old Figueiredo has been highly active in recent times with five bouts to his name since March 2019, culminating in back-t0-back Flyweight Championship clashes with Joseph Benavidez. Figueiredo won both times.

Perez’s only defeat since 2016 came against Benavidez, though his last fight was an impressive victory over Jussier Formiga – the only man to ever defeat Figueiredo.

It promises to be an exciting night and Perez will be desperate to make the most of his huge opportunity.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 255 on TV and online.

What is the UFC 255 UK start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 255 event will start at 1am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 22nd November 2020.

The main card is expected to start around 3am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 255 on in the UK?

UFC 255 will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream UFC 255 online

You can watch UFC 255 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 255 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 255 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

Where is UFC 255 held?

The UFC 255 event will be held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA – a regular hosting venue for fights during lockdown.

UFC 255 fight card

Main card

Deiveson Figueiredo v Cody Garbrandt – Flyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko v Jennifer Maia – Women’s Flyweight title

Mike Perry v Tim Means – Welterweight – Welterweight

Katlyn Chookagian v Cynthia Calvillo – Women’s Flyweight

Mauricio Rua v Paul Craig – Light Heavyweight

Preliminary card

Brandon Royval v Brandon Moreno – Flyweight

Joaquin Buckley v Jordan Wright – Middleweight

Antonina Shevchenko v Ariane Lipsk – Women’s Flyweight

Alan Jouban v Jared Gooden – Welterweight

Kyle Daukaus v Dustin Stoltzfus – Middleweight

