How to watch The Masters 2020 golf – TV channel, live stream, schedule, tee times

The Masters was supposed to take place in April in Georgia, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back to November.

Advertisement

Despite it being months in the making (waiting), fans will no doubt be desperate to see their favourite players in action.

Defending champion Tiger Woods has his work cut out for him if he wants to secure the 2020 title, with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm all vying for the crown, too.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy will be hoping to improve at Augusta after a lack-lustre T21 last year.

Although fans aren’t able to attend The Masters this year, we’ve got all the latest on how you can watch the tournament from the comfort of your own home.

Read on for RadioTimes.com‘s guide to the dates, channels, times and more.

When is The Masters 2020?

The Masters will take place between Thursday 12th November 2020 and Sunday 15th November 2020.

It was originally supposed to be held between Thursday 9th April until Sunday 12th April earlier this year.

This is the first time The Masters has been played in the autumn months.

Where is The Masters 2020 course?

The tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA – the only major championship to remain at the same location each year.

The iconic course will be dressed with an orange cloak this year due to the season, providing an inevitably stunning back drop for the world’s finest players to strut their stuff.

How to watch and live stream The Masters 2020 in the UK

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £10 a month with no contract, if you don’t already have a Sky Sports package.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

There will be no live coverage of the tournament on BBC in 2020 after Sky signed an exclusive deal with tournament officials.

The Masters 2020 TV schedule

All of the action will take place live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event including featured groups earlier in the day and the leaders each evening.

Thursday 12th November

Featured groups – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 12:30pm

Main coverage – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 6pm

Friday 13th November

Featured groups – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 12:30pm

Main coverage – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 6pm

Saturday 14th November

Main coverage – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 6pm

Sunday 15th November

Main coverage – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 3pm

The Masters 2020 highlights on BBC

BBC will air highlights of the tournament while Sky Sports Golf will also show highlights and round-ups throughout their coverage.

The free-to-air highlights on BBC will be shown at the following times:

Thursday 12th November

BBC Two – 11:30pm

Friday 13th November

BBC Two – 11:20pm

Saturday 14th November

BBC Two – 10:40pm

Sunday 15th November

BBC Two – 10:20pm

The Masters tee times UK

Rain delayed the opening day of play at The Masters on Thursday, but we should be on track to complete the rest of the tournament as planned.

We have listed The Masters tee times featuring UK times for fans on this side of the pond.

Check out our guide to The Masters tee times UK.

Who won The Masters in 2019?

The one and only Tiger Woods made a roaring impression on the crowd in 2019.

It was his fifth Masters triumph, and 15th major overall.

Woods became the second-oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 43.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.