The Masters tee times UK | Full schedule for every round

The Masters has arrived with the world’s finest golf stars arriving at Augusta National ready to do battle in November.

The much-loved competition will take place between Thursday and Sunday this week, with the traditional four rounds of action set to wow fans around the world watching from home.

As ever, Tiger Woods is among the box office names to watch at The Masters, even more so now that he is defending his shock 2019 crown.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and lake-skimming viral star Jon Rahm are all among the top contenders, but as ever, nothing will be straightforward, particularly with numerous stars commenting on the difference between the Augusta surfaces now and during the traditional springtime months.

Expect fireworks, expect the unexpected over the coming days, and RadioTimes.com is on hand to bring you all The Masters tee times to keep track of your favourite players.

The Masters tee times UK

All UK time.

Round One – Thursday 12th November

First tee

12pm Lucas Glover (US), Corey Conners (Can), C.T. Pan (Tai)

12:11pm Brandt Snedeker (US), Charles Howell III (US), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

12:22pm Larry Mize (US), Andrew Landry (US), Lukas Michel (Aus)

12:33pm Matt Kuchar (US), Lee Westwood (Eng), Kevin Na (US)

12:44pm Xander Schauffele (US), Jason Kokrak (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

12:55pm Charl Schwartzel (SA), Jason Day (Aus), Abel Gallegos (Arg)

1:06pm Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin (US), Tyler Duncan (US)

1:17pm Mike Weir (Can), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng)

4:05pm Sung Kang (Kor), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

4:16pm Danny Willett (Eng), Rickie Fowler (US), John Augenstein (US)

4:27pm Phil Mickelson (US), Abraham. Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

4:38pm Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

4:49pm Justin Thomas (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka (US)

5pm Dustin Johnson (US), Patrick Cantlay (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

5:11pm Zach Johnson (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Champ (US)

5:22pm Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd (US)

10th Tee

12pm Sandy Lyle (Sco), Jimmy Walker (US), Yuxin Lin (Chi)

12:11pm Webb Simpson (US), Marc Leishman (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

12:22pm Kevin Kisner (US), Adam Hadwin (Can), Scottie Scheffler (US)

12:33pm Jon Rahm (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

12:44pm Patrick Reed (US), Paul Casey (Eng), Tony Finau (US)

12:55pm Tiger Woods (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Andy Ogletree (US)

1:06pm Jordan Spieth (US), Gary Woodland (US), Ian Poulter (Eng)

1:17pm Graeme McDowell (NI), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Nate Lashley (US)

4:05pm Justin Harding (SA), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can)

4:16pm Chez Reavie (US), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

4:27pm Bubba Watson (US), Matthew Wolff (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

4:38pm Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)

4:49pm Bernhard Langer (Ger), J.T. Poston (US), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA)

5pm Fred Couples (US), Max Homa (US), Dylan Frittelli (SA)

5:11pm Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Andrew Putnam (US), James Sugrue (Ire)

Round Two – Friday 13th November

First tee

12pm Justin Harding (SA), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can)

12:11pm Chez Reavie (US), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

12:22pm Bubba Watson (US), Matthew Wolff (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

12:33pm Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)

12:44pm Bernhard Langer (Ger), J.T. Poston (US), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA)

12:55pm Fred Couples (US), Max Homa (US), Dylan Frittelli (SA)

1:06pm Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Andrew Putnam (US), James Sugrue (Ire)

4:05pm Sandy Lyle (Sco), Jimmy Walker (US), Yuxin Lin (Chi)

4:16pm Webb Simpson (US), Marc Leishman (Aus), Hideki Matsuya.m.a (Jpn)

4:27pm Kevin Kisner (US), Adam Hadwin (Can), Scottie Scheffler (US)

4:38pm Jon Rahm (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

4:49pm Patrick Reed (US), Paul Casey (Eng), Tony Finau (US)

5pm Tiger Woods (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Andy Ogletree (US)

5:11pm Jordan Spieth (US), Gary Woodland (US), Ian Poulter (Eng)

5:22pm Graeme McDowell (NI), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Nate Lashley (US)

10th tee

12pm Sung Kang (Kor), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

12:11pm Danny Willett (Eng), Rickie Fowler (US), John Augenstein (US)

12:22pm Phil Mickelson (US), Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

12:33pm Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

12:44pm Justin Thomas (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka (US)

12:55pm Dustin Johnso (US)n, Patrick Cantlay (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

1:06pm Zach Johnson (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Champ (US)

1:17pm Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd (US)

4:05pm Lucas Glover (US), Corey Conners (Can), C.T. Pan (Tai)

4:16pm Brandt Snedeker (US), Charles Howell III(US) , Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

4:27pm Larry Mize (US), Andrew Landry (US), Lukas Michel (Aus)

4:38pm Matt Kuchar (US), Lee Westwood (Eng), Kevin Na (US)

4:49pm Xander Schauffele (US), Jason Kokrak (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

5pm Charl Schwartzel (SA), Jason Day (Aus), Abel Gallegos (Arg)

5:11pm Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin (US), Tyler Duncan (US)

5:22pm Mike Weir (Can), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng)

