Vuelta a España 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

The Giro D’Italia doesn’t even wrap up until next weekend, but it’s already time for cycling fans to turn their attention to another big event on the calendar: Vuelta a España.

As with the Tour de France and Giro D’Italia, the Spanish race has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the usual August–September race pushed back to October – resulting in an unprecedented clash with the Italian event.

The event also sees the return of Chris Froome to Grand Tour cycling, although the Brit is expected to be riding in support of Richard Carapaz.

Read on for everything you need to know about Vuelta a España 2020, including how to watch the event, dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.

When does Vuelta a España 2020 start?

The race begins on Tuesday 20th October and runs until Sunday 8th November.

There is a reduced format this year, with the race encompassing 18 stages as opposed to the usual 21.

Originally the event was scheduled to take place from 14th August to 6th September 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2020 on TV and live stream

Luckily for UK viewers, there are a few different ways of keeping up to date with the event.

First, Eurosport will be showing all the action, with daily live broadcasts starting at 1pm every day of the tour – split between Eurosport 2 for the first week and Eurosport 1 for the remaining stages, as well as being available on the Eurosport Player.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial of the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial

Global Cycling Network will also be showing the race for subscribers, with subscriptions available for £39.99 a year.

And if you just fancy keeping up to date with the biggest moments, there will be a highlights programme each day on ITV4.

Vuelta a España 2020 route

Stage 1

Date: Tuesday 20th October

Start: Irun

Finish: Arrate Eibar

Distance: 171km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 2

Date: Wednesday 21st October

Start: Pamplona

Finish: Lekunberri

Distance: 151km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 3

Date: Thursday 22nd October

Start: Lodosa

Finish: La Laguna Negra-Vinuesa

Distance: 63.8km

Stage 4 Date: Friday 23rd October Start: Garray Numancia Finish: Ejea de los Caballeros Distance: 190km WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm Stage 5 Date: Saturday 24th October Start: Huesca Finish: Sabiñánigo Distance: 185.5km WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm Stage 6 Date: Sunday 25th October Start: Biescas Finish: Col du Tourmalet Distance: 136.6km WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm Stage 7 Date: Tuesday 27th October Start: Vitoria-Gasteiz Finish: Villanueva de Valdegovia Distance: 160.4km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm Stage 8 Date: Wednesday 28th October Start: Logroño Finish: Alto de Moncalvillo Distance: 164.5km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm Stage 9 Date: Thursday 29th October Start: B.M. Cid Campeador Castrillo del Val Finish: Aguilar de Campoo Distance: 163.6km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm Stage 10 Date: Friday 30th October Start: Castro Urdiales Finish: Suances Distance: 187.4 km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm Stage 11 Date: Saturday 31st October Start: Villaviciosa Finish: Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo Distance: 170.2km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 10:15am to 4:30pm Stage 12 Date: Sunday 1st November Start: La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana Finish: Alto de l’Angliru Distance: 108.5 km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 12:45pm to 4:30pm Stage 13 Date: Tuesday 3rd November Start: Muros Finish: Mirador de Ézaro Dumbría (CRI) Distance: 33.5km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm Stage 14 Date: Wednesday 4th November Start: Lugo Finish: Ourense Distance: 205.8km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm Stage 15 Date: Thursday 5th November Start: Mos Finish: Puebla de Sanabria Distance: 229.8km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm Stage 16 Date: Friday 6th November Start: Salamanca Finish: Ciudad Rodrigo Distance: 162km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm Stage 17 Date: Saturday 7th November Start: Sequeros Finish: Alto de La Covatilla Distance: 178.2km WATCH: TBC Stage 18 Date: Sunday 8th November Start: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela Finish: Madrid Distance: 125.4km WATCH: TBC

Vuelta a España results

We will update this section as soon as the results begin to come in.

Vuelta a España 2020 teams and riders

The provisional start list for the Vuelta a España 2020:

Jumbo-Visma Primož Roglič

Tom Dumoulin

Lennard Hofstede

Robert Gesink

George Bennett

Sepp Kuss

Paul Martens

Jonas Vingegaard Lotto-Soudal

Gerben Thijssen

Brent Van Moer

Stan Dewulf

Tomasz Marczyński

Tosh Van Der Sande

Rémy Mertz

Tim Wellens

Kobe Goossens Movistar Team Alejandro Valverde

Enric Mas

Imanol Erviti

Jorge Arcas

José Joaquín Rojas

Nelson Oliveira

Marc Soler

Carlos Verona Ag2r La Mondiale

Alexandre Geniez

Mathias Frank

Clément Champoussin

Axel Domont

Quentin Jauregui

Dorian Godon

Nans Peters

Harry Tanfield Astana Pro Team Aleksandr Vlasov

Ion Izagirre

Alex Aranburu

Gorka Izagirre

Omar Fraile

Dmitriy Gruzdev

Luis León Sánchez

Merhawi Kudus Bahrain-McLaren Wout Poels

Dylan Teuns

Scott Davies

Fred Wright

Grega Bole

Santiago Buitrago

Kevin Inkelaar

Matej Mohorič Bora-Hansgrohe Pascal Ackermann

Rüdiger Selig

Michael Schwarzmann

Andreas Schillinger

Felix Großschartner

Ide Schelling

Martin Laas

Jay McCarthy CCC Team Simon Geschke

Georg Zimmermann

Francisco José Ventoso

Jakub Mareczko

Michał Paluta

Lukasz Wisniowski

William Barta

Jan Hirt Deceuninck – Quick-Step Sam Bennett

Mattia Cattaneo

Zdenek Štybar

Michael Mørkøv

Andrea Bagioli

Shane Archbold

Jannik Steimle

Ian Garrison Groupama-FDJ Thibaut Pinot

David Gaudu

Anthony Roux

Bruno Armirail

Olivier Le Gac

Mickaël Delage

Romain Seigle

Matthieu Ladagnous Mitchelton-Scott

Mikel Nieve

Esteban Cháves

Tsgabu Grmay

Alexander Edmonson

Nicholas Schultz

Robert Stannard

Callum Scotson

Dion Smith NTT Pro Cycling Carlos Barbero

Michael Valgren

Stefan De Bod

Nicholas Dlamini

Benjamin Dyball

Gino Mäder

Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg

Enrico Gasparotto EF Pro Cycling Hugh Carthy

Daniel Felipe Martínez

Tejay Van Garderen

Michael Woods

Magnus Cort

Logan Owen

Mitchell Docker

Julius Van Den Berg Israel Start-Up Nation Dan Martin

Rory Sutherland

Omer Goldstein

James Piccoli

Reto Hollenstein

Mihkel Räim

Alexis Renard

Matteo Badilatti Ineos Grenadiers Chris Froome

Richard Carapaz

Cameron Wurf

Andrey Amador

Iván Sosa

Michał Golas

Dylan Van Baarle

Brandon Rivera Team Sunweb

Max Kanter

Jasha Sütterlin

Robert Power

Michael Storer

Thymen Arensman

Martin Salmon

Mark Donovan

Ilan Van Wilder Trek-Segafredo Juan Pedro López

Michel Ries

Niklas Eg

Kenny Elissonde

Matteo Moschetti

Alexander Kamp

Koen De Kort

Emils Liepinš UAE Team Emirates Rui Costa

Davide Formolo

Jasper Philipsen

Ivo Oliveira

David De La Cruz

Alessandro Covi

Sergio Luis Henao

Aleksandr Riabushenko Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Guillaume Martin

José Herrada

Bacelo Fernando r

Natnael Berhane

Victor Lafay

Luis Ángel Mate

Emmanuel Morin

Pierre-Luc Perichon Burgos-BH Ángel Madrazo

Jetse Bol

Willie Smit

Juan Felipe Osorio

Alexander Molenaar

Óscar Cabedo

Ricardo Vilela

Jesús Ezquerra Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Jon Aberasturi

Jonathan Lastra

Julen Amezqueta

Hector Saez

Aritz Bagues

Jefferson Cepeda

Jhojan Orlando Garcia

Gonzalo Serrano Total Direct Energie Lorrenzo Manzin

Pim Ligthart

Niki Terpstra

Jonathan Hivert

Romain Sicard

Julien Simon

Valentin Ferron

Paul Ourselin

Who won the Vuelta a España 2019?

The 2019 race saw Primož Roglič become the first ever Slovenian rider to win the Vuelta a España.

Roglič was representing Team Jumbo–Visma in the race and finished ahead of Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Team in second and fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates in third.

Vuelta a España past winners

2010: Vincenzo Nibali

2011: Chris Froome

2012: Alberto Contador

2013: Chris Horner

2014: Alberto Contador

2015: Fabio Aru

2016: Nairo Quintana

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Simon Yates

2019: Primož Roglič