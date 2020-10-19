Accessibility Links

  Vuelta a España 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

Vuelta a España 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

The Vuelta a España 2020 is back around after being rescheduled and we've got all the details including dates and TV schedule.

74th Tour Of Spain 2019

The Giro D’Italia doesn’t even wrap up until next weekend, but it’s already time for cycling fans to turn their attention to another big event on the calendar: Vuelta a España.

As with the Tour de France and Giro D’Italia, the Spanish race has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the usual August–September race pushed back to October – resulting in an unprecedented clash with the Italian event.

The event also sees the return of Chris Froome to Grand Tour cycling, although the Brit is expected to be riding in support of Richard Carapaz.

Read on for everything you need to know about Vuelta a España 2020, including how to watch the event, dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.

When does Vuelta a España 2020 start?

The race begins on Tuesday 20th October and runs until Sunday 8th November.

There is a reduced format this year, with the race encompassing 18 stages as opposed to the usual 21.

Originally the event was scheduled to take place from 14th August to 6th September 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2020 on TV and live stream

Luckily for UK viewers, there are a few different ways of keeping up to date with the event.

First, Eurosport will be showing all the action, with daily live broadcasts starting at 1pm every day of the tour – split between Eurosport 2 for the first week and Eurosport 1 for the remaining stages, as well as being available on the Eurosport Player.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial of the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial

Global Cycling Network will also be showing the race for subscribers, with subscriptions available for £39.99 a year.

And if you just fancy keeping up to date with the biggest moments, there will be a highlights programme each day on ITV4.

Vuelta a España 2020 route 

Stage 1

Date: Tuesday 20th October

Start: Irun

Finish: Arrate Eibar

Distance: 171km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 2

Date: Wednesday 21st October

Start: Pamplona

Finish: Lekunberri

Distance: 151km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 3

Date: Thursday 22nd October

Start: Lodosa
Finish: La Laguna Negra-Vinuesa
Distance: 63.8km
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 4

Date: Friday 23rd October

Start: Garray Numancia
Finish: Ejea de los Caballeros
Distance: 190km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 5

Date: Saturday 24th October

Start: Huesca
Finish: Sabiñánigo
Distance: 185.5km
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 6

Date: Sunday 25th October

Start: Biescas
Finish: Col du Tourmalet
Distance: 136.6km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 7

Date: Tuesday 27th October

Start: Vitoria-Gasteiz
Finish: Villanueva de Valdegovia

Distance: 160.4km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm

Stage 8

Date: Wednesday 28th October

Start: Logroño
Finish: Alto de Moncalvillo
Distance: 164.5km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm

Stage 9

Date: Thursday 29th October

Start: B.M. Cid Campeador Castrillo del Val
Finish: Aguilar de Campoo

Distance: 163.6km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm

Stage 10

Date: Friday 30th October

Start: Castro Urdiales
Finish: Suances
Distance: 187.4 km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm

Stage 11

Date: Saturday 31st October

Start: Villaviciosa
Finish: Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo
Distance: 170.2km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 10:15am to 4:30pm

Stage 12

Date: Sunday 1st November

Start: La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana
Finish: Alto de l’Angliru
Distance: 108.5 km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 12:45pm to 4:30pm

Stage 13

Date: Tuesday 3rd November

Start: Muros
Finish: Mirador de Ézaro Dumbría (CRI)
Distance: 33.5km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm

Stage 14

Date: Wednesday 4th November

Start: Lugo
Finish: Ourense
Distance: 205.8km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm

Stage 15

Date: Thursday 5th November
Start: Mos
Finish: Puebla de Sanabria
Distance: 229.8km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm

Stage 16

Date: Friday 6th November
Start: Salamanca
Finish: Ciudad Rodrigo
Distance: 162km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm

Stage 17

Date: Saturday 7th November
Start: Sequeros
Finish: Alto de La Covatilla
Distance: 178.2km
WATCH: TBC

Stage 18

Date: Sunday 8th November
Start: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela
Finish: Madrid
Distance: 125.4km
WATCH: TBC

Vuelta a España results

We will update this section as soon as the results begin to come in.

Vuelta a España 2020 teams and riders

The provisional start list for the Vuelta a España 2020:

Jumbo-Visma

  • Primož Roglič
  • Tom Dumoulin
  • Lennard Hofstede
  • Robert Gesink
  • George Bennett
  • Sepp Kuss
  • Paul Martens
  • Jonas Vingegaard

Lotto-Soudal

  • Gerben Thijssen
  • Brent Van Moer
  • Stan Dewulf
  • Tomasz Marczyński
  • Tosh Van Der Sande
  • Rémy Mertz
  • Tim Wellens
  • Kobe Goossens

Movistar Team

  • Alejandro Valverde
  • Enric Mas
  • Imanol Erviti
  • Jorge Arcas
  •  José Joaquín Rojas
  • Nelson Oliveira
  • Marc Soler
  • Carlos Verona

Ag2r La Mondiale

  • Alexandre Geniez
  • Mathias Frank
  • Clément Champoussin
  • Axel Domont
  •  Quentin Jauregui
  • Dorian Godon
  • Nans Peters
  • Harry Tanfield

Astana Pro Team

  • Aleksandr Vlasov
  • Ion Izagirre
  • Alex Aranburu
  • Gorka Izagirre
  • Omar Fraile
  • Dmitriy Gruzdev
  • Luis León Sánchez
  • Merhawi Kudus

Bahrain-McLaren

  • Wout Poels
  • Dylan Teuns
  • Scott Davies
  • Fred Wright
  • Grega Bole
  • Santiago Buitrago
  • Kevin Inkelaar
  • Matej Mohorič

Bora-Hansgrohe

  • Pascal Ackermann
  • Rüdiger Selig
  • Michael Schwarzmann
  • Andreas Schillinger
  • Felix Großschartner
  • Ide Schelling
  • Martin Laas
  • Jay McCarthy

CCC Team

  • Simon Geschke
  • Georg Zimmermann
  • Francisco José Ventoso
  • Jakub Mareczko
  • Michał Paluta
  • Lukasz Wisniowski
  • William Barta
  • Jan Hirt

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

  • Sam Bennett
  • Mattia Cattaneo
  • Zdenek Štybar
  • Michael Mørkøv
  • Andrea Bagioli
  • Shane Archbold
  • Jannik Steimle
  • Ian Garrison

Groupama-FDJ

  • Thibaut Pinot
  • David Gaudu
  • Anthony Roux
  • Bruno Armirail
  • Olivier Le Gac
  • Mickaël Delage
  • Romain Seigle
  • Matthieu Ladagnous

Mitchelton-Scott

  • Mikel Nieve
  • Esteban Cháves
  • Tsgabu Grmay
  • Alexander Edmonson
  • Nicholas Schultz
  • Robert Stannard
  • Callum Scotson
  • Dion Smith

NTT Pro Cycling

  • Carlos Barbero
  • Michael Valgren
  • Stefan De Bod
  • Nicholas Dlamini
  • Benjamin Dyball
  • Gino Mäder
  • Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg
  • Enrico Gasparotto

EF Pro Cycling

  • Hugh Carthy
  • Daniel Felipe Martínez
  • Tejay Van Garderen
  • Michael Woods
  • Magnus Cort
  • Logan Owen
  • Mitchell Docker
  •  Julius Van Den Berg

Israel Start-Up Nation

  • Dan Martin
  • Rory Sutherland
  • Omer Goldstein
  • James Piccoli
  • Reto Hollenstein
  • Mihkel Räim
  • Alexis Renard
  • Matteo Badilatti

Ineos Grenadiers

  • Chris Froome
  • Richard Carapaz
  • Cameron Wurf
  • Andrey Amador
  • Iván Sosa
  • Michał Golas
  • Dylan Van Baarle
  • Brandon Rivera

Team Sunweb

  • Max Kanter
  • Jasha Sütterlin
  • Robert Power
  • Michael Storer
  • Thymen Arensman
  • Martin Salmon
  • Mark Donovan
  • Ilan Van Wilder

Trek-Segafredo

  • Juan Pedro López
  • Michel Ries
  • Niklas Eg
  • Kenny Elissonde
  • Matteo Moschetti
  • Alexander Kamp
  • Koen De Kort
  • Emils Liepinš

UAE Team Emirates

  • Rui Costa
  • Davide Formolo
  • Jasper Philipsen
  • Ivo Oliveira
  • David De La Cruz
  • Alessandro Covi
  • Sergio Luis Henao
  • Aleksandr Riabushenko

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Burgos-BH

  • Ángel Madrazo
  • Jetse Bol
  • Willie Smit
  • Juan Felipe Osorio
  • Alexander Molenaar
  • Óscar Cabedo
  • Ricardo Vilela
  • Jesús Ezquerra

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

  • Jon Aberasturi
  • Jonathan Lastra
  • Julen Amezqueta
  • Hector Saez
  • Aritz  Bagues
  • Jefferson Cepeda
  • Jhojan Orlando Garcia
  • Gonzalo Serrano

Total Direct Energie

  • Lorrenzo Manzin
  • Pim Ligthart
  • Niki Terpstra
  • Jonathan Hivert
  • Romain Sicard
  • Julien Simon
  • Valentin Ferron
  • Paul Ourselin

Who won the Vuelta a España 2019?

The 2019 race saw Primož Roglič  become the first ever Slovenian rider to win the Vuelta a España.

Roglič was representing Team Jumbo–Visma in the race and finished ahead of Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Team in second and fellow Slovenian  Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates in third.

Vuelta a España past winners

2010: Vincenzo Nibali

2011: Chris Froome

2012: Alberto Contador

2013: Chris Horner

2014: Alberto Contador

2015: Fabio Aru

2016: Nairo Quintana

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Simon Yates

2019: Primož Roglič

