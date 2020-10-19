Vuelta a España 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream
The Vuelta a España 2020 is back around after being rescheduled and we've got all the details including dates and TV schedule.
The Giro D’Italia doesn’t even wrap up until next weekend, but it’s already time for cycling fans to turn their attention to another big event on the calendar: Vuelta a España.
As with the Tour de France and Giro D’Italia, the Spanish race has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the usual August–September race pushed back to October – resulting in an unprecedented clash with the Italian event.
The event also sees the return of Chris Froome to Grand Tour cycling, although the Brit is expected to be riding in support of Richard Carapaz.
Read on for everything you need to know about Vuelta a España 2020, including how to watch the event, dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.
When does Vuelta a España 2020 start?
The race begins on Tuesday 20th October and runs until Sunday 8th November.
There is a reduced format this year, with the race encompassing 18 stages as opposed to the usual 21.
Originally the event was scheduled to take place from 14th August to 6th September 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
How to watch Vuelta a España 2020 on TV and live stream
Luckily for UK viewers, there are a few different ways of keeping up to date with the event.
First, Eurosport will be showing all the action, with daily live broadcasts starting at 1pm every day of the tour – split between Eurosport 2 for the first week and Eurosport 1 for the remaining stages, as well as being available on the Eurosport Player.
Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial of the Eurosport channel.
After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial
Global Cycling Network will also be showing the race for subscribers, with subscriptions available for £39.99 a year.
And if you just fancy keeping up to date with the biggest moments, there will be a highlights programme each day on ITV4.
Vuelta a España 2020 route
Stage 1
Date: Tuesday 20th October
Start: Irun
Finish: Arrate Eibar
Distance: 171km
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm
Stage 2
Date: Wednesday 21st October
Start: Pamplona
Finish: Lekunberri
Distance: 151km
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm
Stage 3
Date: Thursday 22nd October
Stage 4
Date: Friday 23rd October
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm
Stage 5
Date: Saturday 24th October
Stage 6
Date: Sunday 25th October
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm
Stage 7
Date: Tuesday 27th October
Distance: 160.4km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm
Stage 8
Date: Wednesday 28th October
Stage 9
Date: Thursday 29th October
Distance: 163.6km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm
Stage 10
Date: Friday 30th October
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm
Stage 11
Date: Saturday 31st October
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 10:15am to 4:30pm
Stage 12
Date: Sunday 1st November
Stage 13
Date: Tuesday 3rd November
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm
Stage 14
Date: Wednesday 4th November
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm
Stage 15
Stage 16
Stage 17
Stage 18
Vuelta a España results
We will update this section as soon as the results begin to come in.
Vuelta a España 2020 teams and riders
The provisional start list for the Vuelta a España 2020:
Jumbo-Visma
- Primož Roglič
- Tom Dumoulin
- Lennard Hofstede
- Robert Gesink
- George Bennett
- Sepp Kuss
- Paul Martens
- Jonas Vingegaard
Lotto-Soudal
- Gerben Thijssen
- Brent Van Moer
- Stan Dewulf
- Tomasz Marczyński
- Tosh Van Der Sande
- Rémy Mertz
- Tim Wellens
- Kobe Goossens
Movistar Team
- Alejandro Valverde
- Enric Mas
- Imanol Erviti
- Jorge Arcas
- José Joaquín Rojas
- Nelson Oliveira
- Marc Soler
- Carlos Verona
Ag2r La Mondiale
- Alexandre Geniez
- Mathias Frank
- Clément Champoussin
- Axel Domont
- Quentin Jauregui
- Dorian Godon
- Nans Peters
- Harry Tanfield
Astana Pro Team
- Aleksandr Vlasov
- Ion Izagirre
- Alex Aranburu
- Gorka Izagirre
- Omar Fraile
- Dmitriy Gruzdev
- Luis León Sánchez
- Merhawi Kudus
Bahrain-McLaren
- Wout Poels
- Dylan Teuns
- Scott Davies
- Fred Wright
- Grega Bole
- Santiago Buitrago
- Kevin Inkelaar
- Matej Mohorič
Bora-Hansgrohe
- Pascal Ackermann
- Rüdiger Selig
- Michael Schwarzmann
- Andreas Schillinger
- Felix Großschartner
- Ide Schelling
- Martin Laas
- Jay McCarthy
CCC Team
- Simon Geschke
- Georg Zimmermann
- Francisco José Ventoso
- Jakub Mareczko
- Michał Paluta
- Lukasz Wisniowski
- William Barta
- Jan Hirt
Deceuninck – Quick-Step
- Sam Bennett
- Mattia Cattaneo
- Zdenek Štybar
- Michael Mørkøv
- Andrea Bagioli
- Shane Archbold
- Jannik Steimle
- Ian Garrison
Groupama-FDJ
- Thibaut Pinot
- David Gaudu
- Anthony Roux
- Bruno Armirail
- Olivier Le Gac
- Mickaël Delage
- Romain Seigle
- Matthieu Ladagnous
Mitchelton-Scott
- Mikel Nieve
- Esteban Cháves
- Tsgabu Grmay
- Alexander Edmonson
- Nicholas Schultz
- Robert Stannard
- Callum Scotson
- Dion Smith
NTT Pro Cycling
- Carlos Barbero
- Michael Valgren
- Stefan De Bod
- Nicholas Dlamini
- Benjamin Dyball
- Gino Mäder
- Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg
- Enrico Gasparotto
EF Pro Cycling
- Hugh Carthy
- Daniel Felipe Martínez
- Tejay Van Garderen
- Michael Woods
- Magnus Cort
- Logan Owen
- Mitchell Docker
- Julius Van Den Berg
Israel Start-Up Nation
- Dan Martin
- Rory Sutherland
- Omer Goldstein
- James Piccoli
- Reto Hollenstein
- Mihkel Räim
- Alexis Renard
- Matteo Badilatti
Ineos Grenadiers
- Chris Froome
- Richard Carapaz
- Cameron Wurf
- Andrey Amador
- Iván Sosa
- Michał Golas
- Dylan Van Baarle
- Brandon Rivera
Team Sunweb
- Max Kanter
- Jasha Sütterlin
- Robert Power
- Michael Storer
- Thymen Arensman
- Martin Salmon
- Mark Donovan
- Ilan Van Wilder
Trek-Segafredo
- Juan Pedro López
- Michel Ries
- Niklas Eg
- Kenny Elissonde
- Matteo Moschetti
- Alexander Kamp
- Koen De Kort
- Emils Liepinš
UAE Team Emirates
- Rui Costa
- Davide Formolo
- Jasper Philipsen
- Ivo Oliveira
- David De La Cruz
- Alessandro Covi
- Sergio Luis Henao
- Aleksandr Riabushenko
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
Burgos-BH
- Ángel Madrazo
- Jetse Bol
- Willie Smit
- Juan Felipe Osorio
- Alexander Molenaar
- Óscar Cabedo
- Ricardo Vilela
- Jesús Ezquerra
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Jon Aberasturi
- Jonathan Lastra
- Julen Amezqueta
- Hector Saez
- Aritz Bagues
- Jefferson Cepeda
- Jhojan Orlando Garcia
- Gonzalo Serrano
Total Direct Energie
- Lorrenzo Manzin
- Pim Ligthart
- Niki Terpstra
- Jonathan Hivert
- Romain Sicard
- Julien Simon
- Valentin Ferron
- Paul Ourselin
Who won the Vuelta a España 2019?
The 2019 race saw Primož Roglič become the first ever Slovenian rider to win the Vuelta a España.
Roglič was representing Team Jumbo–Visma in the race and finished ahead of Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Team in second and fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates in third.
Vuelta a España past winners
2010: Vincenzo Nibali
2011: Chris Froome
2012: Alberto Contador
2013: Chris Horner
2014: Alberto Contador
2015: Fabio Aru
2016: Nairo Quintana
2017: Chris Froome
2018: Simon Yates
2019: Primož Roglič