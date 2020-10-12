Giro d’Italia 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

The Giro d’Italia is racing along nicely as fans continue to bask in the abundance of top tier cycling on TV in recent weeks.

The 2020 Tour de France went down a storm, despite the usual bustle and atmosphere without spectators lining the roads.

Now the Giro d’Italia is bringing a cycling fix to screens in the UK and across the globe, with plenty of British interest to keep tabs on.

Alex Dowsett triumphed during Stage 8 while fellow Briton Matthew Holmes came in third.

Conversely, Simon Yates has pulled out of the Giro due to a positive COVID-19 test, while Geraint Thomas was forced out through injury.

There’s still plenty of action to go in the event though, and extensive TV coverage to keep track of it all.

Check out all the details you need to know about the Giro d’Italia in 2020 including how to watch the event, dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.

When does Giro d’Italia 2020 start?

The race began on Saturday 3rd October and runs for just over three weeks, finishing on Sunday 25th October with 21 stages in total.

Originally the event was scheduled to take place from 9th to 31st May 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Giro d’Italia 2020 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can can watch all of the action live on Eurosport.

Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Alternatively, you can access the race with the GCN Race Pass, which is available on the GCN app.

Giro d’Italia 2020 route and TV times

Stage 10

Date: Tuesday 13th October

Start: Lanciano

Finish: Tortoreto

Distance: 177km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:30am to 3:45pm

Stage 11

Date: Wednesday 14th October

Start: Porto Sant’Elpidio

Finish: Rimini

Distance: 182km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 3:30pm

Stage 12

Date: Thursday 15th October

Start: Cesenatico

Finish: Cesenatico

Distance: 204km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 3:45pm

Stage 13

Date: Friday 16th October

Start: Cervia

Finish: Monselice

Distance: 192km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 3:45pm

Stage 14

Date: Saturday 17th October

Start: Conegliano

Finish: Valdobbiadene

Distance: 34.1km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 15

Date: Sunday 18th October

Start: Base Area Rivolto

Finish: Piancavallo

Distance: 185km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 16

Date: Tuesday 20th October

Start: Udine

Finish: San Daniele del Friuli

Distance: 229km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 17

Date: Wednesday 21st October

Start: Bassano del Grappa

Finish: Madonna di Campiglio

Distance: 203km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 18

Date: Thursday 22nd October

Start: Pinzolo

Finish: Laghi di Cancano

Distance: 208km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 19

Date: Friday 23rd October

Start: Morbegno

Finish: Asti

Distance: 253km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 20

Date: Saturday 24th October

Start: Alba

Finish: Sestriere

Distance: 198km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 21

Date: Sunday 25th October

Start: Cernusco sul Naviglio

Finish: Milano

Distance: 15.7km

WATCH: TBA

Giro d’Italia results

Stage 1

Date: Saturday 3rd October

Start: Monreale

Finish: Palermo

Distance: 15.1km

WINNER – Filippo Ganna

Stage 2

Date: Sunday 4th October

Start: Alacamo

Finish: Agrigento

Distance: 149km

WINNER – Diego Ulissi

Stage 3

Date: Monday 5th October

Start: Enna

Finish: Etna

Distance: 150km

WINNER – Jonathan Caicedo

Stage 4

Date: Tuesday 6th October

Start: Catania

Finish: Villafranca Tirrena

Distance: 140km

WINNER – Demare Arnaud

Stage 5

Date: Wednesday 7th October

Start: Mileto

Finish: Camigliatello Silano

Distance: 225km

WINNER – Filippo Ganna

Stage 6

Date: Thursday 8th October

Start: Castrovillari

Finish: Matera

Distance: 188km

WINNER – Arnaud Demare

Stage 7

Date: Friday 9th October

Start: Matera

Finish: Brindisi

Distance: 143km

WINNER – Arnaud Demare

Stage 8

Date: Saturday 10th October

Start: Giovinazzo

Finish: Vieste

Distance: 200km

WINNER – Alex Dowsett

Stage 9

Date: Sunday 11th October

Start: San Salvo

Finish: Roccaraso

Distance: 211km

WINNER – Ruben Guerreiro

Giro d’Italia 2020 teams and riders

The provisional start list for the Giro d’Italia 2020:

AG2R La Mondiale

Tony Gallopin

François Bidard

Geoffrey Bouchard

Ben Gastauer

Jaakko Hanninen

Aurélien Paret-Peintre

Andrea Vendrame

Larry Warbasse

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Mattia Bais

Alessandro Bisolti

Jefferson Alexander Cepeda

Luca Chirico

Simon Peallaud

Simone Ravanelli

Jhonatan Restrepo

Josip Rumac

Astana Pro Team

Jakob Fugslang

Manuele Boaro

Rodrigo Contreras

Fabio Felline

Jonas Gregaard

Miguel Ángel Lopez

Óscar Rodriguez

Aleksandr Vlasov

Bahrain – McLaren

Enrico Battaglin

Yukiya Arashiro

Pello Bilbao

Eros Capecchi

Domen Novak

Mark Padun

Hermann Pernsteiner

Jan Tratnik

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

Giovanni Carboni

Luca Covili

Filippo Fiorelli

Fabio Mazzucco

Francesco Romano

Alessandro Tonelli

Filippo Zana

Giovanni Lonardi

BORA – hansgrohe

Peter Sagan

Cesare Benedetti

Maciej Bodnar

Matteo Fabbro

Patrick Gamper

Patrick Konrad

Rafał Majka

Paweł Poljanski

CCC Team

Ilnur Zakarin

Josef Cerny

Víctor De La Parte

Kamil Malecki

Kamil Gradek

Pavel Kochetkov

Joey Rosskopf

Attila Valter

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Elia Viviani

Simone Consonni

Nicolas Edet

Nathan Haas

Jesper Hansen

Mathias Le Turnier

Stéphane Rossetto

Marco Mathis

Deceuninck – Quick Step

João Almedia

Davide Ballerini

Álvaro José Hodeg

Mikkel Frølich Honore

Iljo Keisse

James Knox

Fausto Masnada

Pieter Serry

EF Pro Cycling

Sean Bennett

Jonathan Klever Caicedo

Simon Clarke

Lawson Craddock

Ruben Guerreiro

Tanel Kangert

Lachlan Morton

James Whelan

Groupama – FDJ

Arnaud Demare

Kilian Frankiny

Jacopo Guarnieri

Simon Guglielmi

Ignatas Konovalovas

Miles Scotson

Ramon Sinkeldam

Benjamin Thomas

Israel Start-Up Nation

Rudy Barbier

Matthias Brandle

Alexander Cataford

Davide Cimolai

Alex Dowsett

Daniel Navarro

Guy Sagiv

Rick Zabel

Lotto Soudal

Thomas De Gendt

Carl Fredrik Hagen

Adam Hansen

Harm Vanhoucke

Matthew Holmes

Stefano Oldani

Jonathan Dibben

Sander Armee

Mitchelton-Scott

Simon Yates

Edoardo Affini

Brent Bookwalter

Jack Haig

Lucas Hamilton

Michael Hepburn

Damien Howson

Cameron Meyer

Movistar Team

Dario Cataldo

Héctor Carretero

Antonio Pedrero

Einer Augusto Rubio

Sergio Samitier

Eduardo Sepulveda

Albert Torres

Davide Villella

NTT Pro Cycling

Louis Meintjes

Victor Campenaerts

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier

Ben O’Connor

Domenico Pozzovivo

Matteo Sobrero

Dylan Sunderland

Danilo Wyss

INEOS Grenadiers

Geraint Thomas

Jonathan Casroviejo

Rohan Dennis

Filippo Ganna

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Jhonatan Narvaez

Salvatore Puccio

Ben Swift

Team Jumbo-Visma

Steven Kruijswijk

Koen Bouwman

Tobias Foss

Chris Harper

Tony Martin

Christoph Pfingsten

Antwan Tolhoek

Jos Van Emden

Team Sunweb

Wilco Kedlerman

Nico Denz

Chad Haga

Chris Hamilton

Jai Hindley

Michael Matthews

Sam Oomen

Martijn Tusveld

Trek – Segafredo

Vincenzo Nibali

Julien Bernard

Gianluca Brambilla

Giulio Ciccone

Nicola Conci

Jacopo Mosca

Antonio Nibali

Pieter Weening

UAE-Team Emirates

Diego Ulissi

Mikkel Bjerg

Valerio Conti

Joe Dombrowski

Fernando Gaviria

Brandon McNulty

Juan Sebastián Molano

Maximiliano Richeze

Vini Zabù – KTM

Giovanni Visconti

Simone Bevilacqua

Marco Frapporti

Lorenzo Rota

Matteo Spreafico

Etienne Van Empel

Luca Wackermann

Edoardo Zardini



Who won the Giro d’Italia 2019?

The 2019 race saw Richard Carapaz become the first ever Ecuadorian rider to win the Giro d’Italia, and the second ever South American to win after Nairo Quintana’s 2014 triumph.

Carapaz was representing Movistar Team in the race and finished ahead of former winner Vincenzo Nibali who took second place, while Solvenina rider Primož Roglič came third.

Giro d’Italia past winners

2010: Ivan Basso

2011: Michele Scarponi

2012: Ryder Hesjedal

2013: Vincenzo Nibali

2014: Nairo Quintana

2015: Alberto Contador

2016: Vincenzo Nibali

2017: Tom Dumoulin

2018: Chris Froome

2019: Richard Carapaz

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.