Giro d’Italia 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

The Giro d'Italia 2020 is back around after being rescheduled and we've got all the details including dates and TV schedule.

Giro d'Italia 2020

The Giro d’Italia is racing along nicely as fans continue to bask in the abundance of top tier cycling on TV in recent weeks.

The 2020 Tour de France went down a storm, despite the usual bustle and atmosphere without spectators lining the roads.

Now the Giro d’Italia is bringing a cycling fix to screens in the UK and across the globe, with plenty of British interest to keep tabs on.

Alex Dowsett triumphed during Stage 8 while fellow Briton Matthew Holmes came in third.

Conversely, Simon Yates has pulled out of the Giro due to a positive COVID-19 test, while Geraint Thomas was forced out through injury.

There’s still plenty of action to go in the event though, and extensive TV coverage to keep track of it all.

Check out all the details you need to know about the Giro d’Italia in 2020 including how to watch the event, dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.

When does Giro d’Italia 2020 start?

The race began on Saturday 3rd October and runs for just over three weeks, finishing on Sunday 25th October with 21 stages in total.

Originally the event was scheduled to take place from 9th to 31st May 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Giro d’Italia 2020 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can can watch all of the action live on Eurosport.

Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Alternatively, you can access the race with the GCN Race Pass, which is available on the GCN app.

Giro d’Italia 2020 route and TV times

Stage 10

Date: Tuesday 13th October

Start: Lanciano

Finish: Tortoreto

Distance: 177km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:30am to 3:45pm

Stage 11

Date: Wednesday 14th October

Start: Porto Sant’Elpidio

Finish: Rimini

Distance: 182km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 3:30pm

Stage 12

Date: Thursday 15th October

Start: Cesenatico

Finish: Cesenatico

Distance: 204km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 3:45pm

Stage 13

Date: Friday 16th October

Start: Cervia

Finish: Monselice

Distance: 192km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 3:45pm

Stage 14

Date: Saturday 17th October

Start: Conegliano

Finish: Valdobbiadene

Distance: 34.1km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 15

Date: Sunday 18th October

Start: Base Area Rivolto

Finish: Piancavallo

Distance: 185km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 16

Date: Tuesday 20th October

Start: Udine

Finish: San Daniele del Friuli

Distance: 229km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 17 

Date: Wednesday 21st October

Start: Bassano del Grappa

Finish: Madonna di Campiglio

Distance: 203km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 18

Date: Thursday 22nd October

Start: Pinzolo

Finish: Laghi di Cancano

Distance: 208km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 19

Date: Friday 23rd October

Start: Morbegno

Finish: Asti

Distance: 253km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 20

Date: Saturday 24th October

Start: Alba

Finish: Sestriere

Distance: 198km

WATCH: TBA

Stage 21

Date: Sunday 25th October

Start: Cernusco sul Naviglio

Finish: Milano

Distance: 15.7km

WATCH: TBA

Giro d’Italia results

Stage 1

Date: Saturday 3rd October

Start: Monreale

Finish: Palermo

Distance: 15.1km

WINNER – Filippo Ganna

Stage 2

Date: Sunday 4th October

Start: Alacamo

Finish: Agrigento

Distance:  149km

WINNER – Diego Ulissi

Stage 3

Date: Monday 5th October

Start: Enna

Finish: Etna

Distance: 150km

WINNER – Jonathan Caicedo

Stage 4

Date: Tuesday 6th October

Start: Catania

Finish: Villafranca Tirrena

Distance: 140km

WINNER – Demare Arnaud

Stage 5

Date: Wednesday 7th October

Start: Mileto

Finish: Camigliatello Silano

Distance: 225km

WINNER – Filippo Ganna

Stage 6

Date: Thursday 8th October

Start: Castrovillari

Finish: Matera

Distance: 188km

WINNER – Arnaud Demare

Stage 7

Date: Friday 9th October

Start: Matera

Finish: Brindisi

Distance: 143km

WINNER – Arnaud Demare

Stage 8

Date: Saturday 10th October

Start: Giovinazzo

Finish: Vieste

Distance: 200km

WINNER – Alex Dowsett

Stage 9

Date: Sunday 11th October

Start: San Salvo

Finish: Roccaraso

Distance: 211km

WINNER – Ruben Guerreiro

Giro d’Italia 2020 teams and riders

The provisional start list for the Giro d’Italia 2020:

AG2R La Mondiale

  • Tony Gallopin
  • François Bidard
  • Geoffrey Bouchard
  • Ben Gastauer 
  • Jaakko Hanninen
  • Aurélien Paret-Peintre
  • Andrea Vendrame
  • Larry Warbasse

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

  • Mattia Bais
  • Alessandro Bisolti
  • Jefferson Alexander Cepeda
  • Luca Chirico
  • Simon Peallaud
  • Simone Ravanelli
  • Jhonatan Restrepo 
  • Josip Rumac

Astana Pro Team

  • Jakob Fugslang
  • Manuele Boaro 
  • Rodrigo Contreras
  • Fabio Felline
  • Jonas Gregaard
  • Miguel Ángel Lopez
  • Óscar Rodriguez
  • Aleksandr Vlasov

Bahrain – McLaren

  • Enrico Battaglin
  • Yukiya Arashiro
  • Pello Bilbao
  • Eros Capecchi
  • Domen Novak
  • Mark Padun
  • Hermann Pernsteiner
  • Jan Tratnik

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

  • Giovanni Carboni 
  • Luca Covili 
  • Filippo Fiorelli 
  • Fabio Mazzucco 
  • Francesco Romano 
  • Alessandro Tonelli 
  • Filippo Zana
  • Giovanni Lonardi

 BORA – hansgrohe

  • Peter Sagan
  • Cesare Benedetti
  • Maciej Bodnar
  • Matteo Fabbro
  • Patrick Gamper
  • Patrick Konrad 
  • Rafał Majka
  • Paweł Poljanski

CCC Team

  • Ilnur Zakarin
  • Josef Cerny
  • Víctor De La Parte
  • Kamil Malecki
  • Kamil Gradek
  • Pavel Kochetkov
  • Joey Rosskopf
  • Attila Valter

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

  • Elia Viviani
  • Simone Consonni
  • Nicolas Edet
  • Nathan Haas
  • Jesper Hansen
  • Mathias Le Turnier
  • Stéphane Rossetto
  • Marco Mathis
Deceuninck – Quick Step
  • João Almedia
  • Davide Ballerini
  • Álvaro José Hodeg
  • Mikkel Frølich Honore
  • Iljo Keisse
  • James Knox
  • Fausto Masnada
  • Pieter Serry

 EF Pro Cycling

  • Sean Bennett
  • Jonathan Klever Caicedo
  • Simon Clarke
  • Lawson Craddock
  • Ruben Guerreiro
  • Tanel Kangert
  • Lachlan Morton
  • James Whelan

 Groupama – FDJ

  • Arnaud Demare
  • Kilian Frankiny
  • Jacopo Guarnieri
  • Simon Guglielmi
  • Ignatas Konovalovas
  • Miles Scotson
  • Ramon Sinkeldam
  • Benjamin Thomas

 Israel Start-Up Nation

  • Rudy Barbier
  • Matthias Brandle
  • Alexander Cataford
  • Davide Cimolai
  • Alex Dowsett
  • Daniel Navarro
  • Guy Sagiv
  • Rick Zabel

Lotto Soudal

  • Thomas De Gendt
  • Carl Fredrik Hagen
  • Adam Hansen
  • Harm Vanhoucke
  • Matthew Holmes
  • Stefano Oldani
  • Jonathan Dibben
  • Sander Armee

Mitchelton-Scott

  • Simon Yates
  • Edoardo Affini
  • Brent Bookwalter
  • Jack Haig
  • Lucas Hamilton
  • Michael Hepburn
  • Damien Howson
  • Cameron Meyer

Movistar Team

  • Dario Cataldo 
  • Héctor Carretero
  • Antonio Pedrero
  • Einer Augusto Rubio
  • Sergio Samitier
  • Eduardo Sepulveda
  • Albert Torres
  • Davide Villella

NTT Pro Cycling

  • Louis Meintjes
  • Victor Campenaerts
  • Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier
  • Ben O’Connor
  • Domenico Pozzovivo
  • Matteo Sobrero
  • Dylan Sunderland
  • Danilo Wyss

INEOS Grenadiers

  • Geraint Thomas
  • Jonathan Casroviejo
  • Rohan Dennis
  •  Filippo Ganna
  • Tao Geoghegan Hart
  • Jhonatan Narvaez
  • Salvatore Puccio
  • Ben Swift

Team Jumbo-Visma

  • Steven Kruijswijk
  • Koen Bouwman
  • Tobias Foss
  • Chris Harper
  • Tony Martin
  • Christoph Pfingsten
  • Antwan Tolhoek
  • Jos Van Emden

Team Sunweb

  • Wilco Kedlerman
  • Nico Denz
  • Chad Haga
  • Chris Hamilton
  • Jai Hindley
  • Michael Matthews
  • Sam Oomen
  • Martijn Tusveld

Trek – Segafredo

  • Vincenzo Nibali
  • Julien Bernard
  • Gianluca Brambilla
  • Giulio Ciccone
  • Nicola Conci
  • Jacopo Mosca
  • Antonio Nibali
  • Pieter Weening

UAE-Team Emirates

  • Diego Ulissi
  • Mikkel Bjerg
  • Valerio Conti
  • Joe Dombrowski
  • Fernando Gaviria
  • Brandon McNulty
  • Juan Sebastián Molano
  • Maximiliano Richeze

Vini Zabù – KTM

  • Giovanni Visconti
  • Simone Bevilacqua
  • Marco Frapporti
  • Lorenzo Rota
  • Matteo Spreafico
  • Etienne Van Empel
  • Luca Wackermann
  • Edoardo Zardini

Who won the Giro d’Italia 2019?

The 2019 race saw Richard Carapaz become the first ever Ecuadorian rider to win the Giro d’Italia, and the second ever South American to win after Nairo Quintana’s 2014 triumph.

Carapaz was representing Movistar Team in the race and finished ahead of former winner Vincenzo Nibali who took second place, while Solvenina rider Primož Roglič came third.

Giro d’Italia past winners

2010: Ivan Basso

2011: Michele Scarponi

2012: Ryder Hesjedal

2013: Vincenzo Nibali

2014: Nairo Quintana

2015: Alberto Contador

2016: Vincenzo Nibali

2017: Tom Dumoulin

2018: Chris Froome

2019: Richard Carapaz

