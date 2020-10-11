What channel is Republic of Ireland v Wales on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales head to Republic of Ireland for a crunch Nations League clash with both sides keen to secure three points for very different reasons.

Ryan Giggs’ men are soaring in League B Group 4, with two wins from their opening two Nations League fixtures.

But Republic of Ireland have laboured since the departure of manager Mick McCarthy and are yet to claim a victory in this season’s tournament.

Newly-installed boss Stephen Kenny will be desperate to secure a morale boost here and claim revenge for two defeats at the hands of the Welsh in the previous Nations League campaign in 2018.

And this could lead to a feisty game in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

When is Republic of Ireland v Wales on TV?

Republic of Ireland v Wales will take place on Sunday 11th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Republic of Ireland v Wales will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Nations League games taking place this weekend including England v Belgium, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 1:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

The game is also available to watch in Wales live on S4C.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Wales online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

How to watch UEFA Nations League in the US

ESPN+ will be showing Nations League fixtures live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

The eventual knockout rounds and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Republic of Ireland v Wales team news

Republic of Ireland: TBC

Wales: TBC

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland v Wales

Wales have a strong recent record competing against Republic of Ireland but are without star man Gareth Bale for this clash.

And Ireland will hope to frustrate their neighbours at the Aviva Stadium by packing the midfield and forcing Wales out wide.

Pressure will be on the likes of Aaron Connolly and David McGoldrick to take their chances when presented with them. Wales are likely to score here, so the focus is on how the Irish respond.

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland 1-2 Wales

