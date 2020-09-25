How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports, Channel 5 and BBC

NFL fixtures move into Week 3 with a fresh slate of games to soak up on TV in the UK.

Miami Dolphins recorded their first win of the season as QB Ryan Fitzpatrick inspired a 31-13 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He completed 18 of 20 passes, including two passing TDs and zero interceptions, as well as rushing for 38 yards and TD of his own.

There are still four games to be shown live in their entirety this weekend on this side of the Atlantic including a Sunday Night Football showdown between New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers running into the early hours of Monday.

Not every game will be shown live in the UK via standard broadcasters, but there will be more options than ever before following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK including BST start times and broadcast details.

We’ve got a handy guide showing you how to watch the matches on British TV screens through BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.

BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t include fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 3

More TV games to be announced

Friday 25th September

Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins (1am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 27th September

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams (6pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Monday 28th September

New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV / Channel 5

Tuesday 29th September

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs (1am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV