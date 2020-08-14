The Stipe Miocic v Daniel Cormier trilogy ends here at UFC 252 with both fights primed for a final meeting with one another after two previous epic bouts.

Miocic lost the UFC Heavyweight Championship belt inside the first round during their first encounter as Cormier landed several heavy blows to his opponents head.

The July 2018 bout was followed by a year out of action for Miocic before he reclaimed his belt in August 2019 following a fourth-round victory over Cormier at UFC 241.

Each man has a final shot at laying claim for the belt, with Miocic in no mood to let it slip for a second time.

They are by no means the only attractions on the UFC 252 fight card, however. There’s a full array of stars on display and you can watch it all live in the UK and US.

Check out the full UFC 252 fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC 252 on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC 252 on ESPN+

UFC 252 card

Main card

Stipe Miocic v Daniel Cormier – Heavyweight

Sean O’Malley v Marlon Vera – Bantamweight

Junior dos Santos v Jairzinho Rozenstruik – Heavyweight

John Dodson v Merab Dvalishvili – Bantamweight

Herbert Burns v Daniel Pineda – Featherweight

Preliminary Card

Jim Miller v Vinc Pichel – Lightweight

Livinha Souza v Ashley Yoder – Women’s Strawweight

Chris Daukaus v Parker Porter – Heavyweight

Felice Herrig v Virna Jandiroba – Women’s Strawweight

T.J. Brown v Daniel Chavez – Featherweight

Kai Kamaka III v Tony Kelley – Featherweight

Check out the full UFC schedule 2020 for upcoming fights, dates, cards and previews.

