What channel is Inter Milan v Shakhtar on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Inter Milan take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the second Europa League semi-final on Monday with both sides desperate for victory.

Inter are seeking to win their first European trophy since clinching the Champions League back in 2010.

They have endured a strong season in Serie A and have coped well with their Europa League fixtures since dropping down from the Champions League.

Shakhtar won the UEFA Cup in 2009 and will hope to add to their continental trophy haul 11 years on.

The two sides will clash in Germany and the match is being broadcast live on UK TV.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Inter v Shakhtar game on TV and online.

When is Inter Milan v Shakhtar on TV?

Inter v Shakhtar will take place on Monday 17th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple days with plenty of action to be played.

Check out our Europa League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Inter v Shakhtar will kick off at 8pm – the match is the only Europa League tie being played on Monday.

What TV channel is Inter Milan v Shakhtar on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 7:30pm.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Inter Milan v Shakhtar online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Inter Milan v Shakhtar team news

Inter Milan: Alexis Sanchez is ruled out of this clash with the Chilean carrying a thigh problem.

Matias Vecino is out with a knee injury, while Stefano Sensi will hope to force his way back into Antonio Conte’s XI.

Shakhtar: Maksym Malyshev, Vyacheslav Tankovskyi, Vladyslav Vakula and Ismaily are all out of the game.

Junior Moraes should start up top, with Brazilian Alan Patrick behind him and 32-year-old Ukraine international Marlos on the left.

Our prediction: Inter Milan v Shakhtar

Romelu Lukaku is the stand-out man for Inter in Europe this season and boasts a goal in each of his last nine Europa League outings.

The striker could again prove the difference here after scoring against Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-final.

Inter should overpower Shakhtar here, but the Ukrainians have packed a punch all season and cannot be discounted.

Our prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Shakhtar

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Europa League fixtures on TV guide.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.