All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur’s release date – new Amazon Prime Video documentary

This didn’t go how anyone expected. Amazon Prime Video have released the official trailer for new sports documentary series All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, and it’s already shaping up to be a classic.

Fans will be shown unprecedented behind-the-scenes footage documenting the downfall of Mauricio Pochettino, who was dismissed from the club in November 2019, and the swift arrival of Jose Mourinho.

Spurs will follow in the footsteps of Manchester City who were followed by the cameras throughout their 2017/18 campaign.

But while City stormed to the league title during their fly-on-the-wall doc, Spurs walked a rocky path in 2019/20, which is sure to ramp up the drama even further.

Hopes were relatively high in north London following their Champions League final appearance in May 2019. They suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Liverpool, but the expectation was that they would rally, regroup and go again.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur is set to definitively shown that was not the case, much to the angst of the loyal supporters.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when you can watch All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur on Amazon Prime Video.

When will All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur be released on Amazon Prime Video?

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from 31st August 2020.

Three episodes will be released that day, with the remaining episodes to follow.

The series has been slightly delayed due to the Premier League’s suspension in March 2020 following the global coronavirus outbreak, but City’s doc aired in mid-August, so the schedule doesn’t appear to have changed dramatically.

How many episodes will there be in All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur?

Expect a total of nine episodes in the All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur series.

Episodes will be released weekly in batches of three as follows:

Monday 31st August – Episodes one to three

Monday 7th September – Episodes four to six

Monday 14th September – Episodes seven to nine

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur trailer

The dramatic full trailer was released on 14th August, featuring never-before-seen footage from behind the curtain at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, The Lodge at Spurs’ state-of-the-art training ground and more.

The highs and lows will be documented throughout, with a clear focus on Mourinho as the ringleader of the operation.

Footage will also lead up to the coronavirus pandemic, though it remains to be seen when the documentary will end, with the short period of time between the end of the season and release date suggesting not all of lockdown will be documented.

Fans will be nervously waiting to re-live the season, while neutrals will be gearing up for the latest in a string of top sports documentaries.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Monday 31st August 2020.

