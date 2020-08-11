NOW TV deal offers over 25% off Sky Sports Monthly pass so you can watch all the F1 and cricket
Watch all the latest F1 and cricket for just £25 a month with NOW TV's Sky Sports pass.
For several months earlier this year, the entire sporting world drew to a standstill, with the coronavirus pandemic leading to numerous delays, suspensions and cancellations – so you could hardly be blamed for wanting to gorge on as much sport as possible now that it’s back.
With that in mind, you might be interested in a Sky Sports pass with NOW TV – granting you access to all of the Formula 1 and cricket action set to place in the next couple of months – and with a special offer currently in place there’s never been a better time to subscribe.
Read on for everything you need to know about the new offer.
What is NOW TV’s Sky Sports pass offer?
Until Saturday 16th August, you can sign up for a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £25 a month for 2 months – which means more than a 25% deduction from the usual price of £33.99 a month.
You must redeem your voucher by 11:59pm on 16 August 2020 to qualify for the offer, which will auto-renew at £33.99 unless cancelled (but you can cancel at anytime).
What can I watch on Sky Sports?
