NOW TV deal offers over 25% off Sky Sports Monthly pass so you can watch all the F1 and cricket

For several months earlier this year, the entire sporting world drew to a standstill, with the coronavirus pandemic leading to numerous delays, suspensions and cancellations – so you could hardly be blamed for wanting to gorge on as much sport as possible now that it’s back.

With that in mind, you might be interested in a Sky Sports pass with NOW TV – granting you access to all of the Formula 1 and cricket action set to place in the next couple of months – and with a special offer currently in place there’s never been a better time to subscribe.

Read on for everything you need to know about the new offer.

What is NOW TV’s Sky Sports pass offer?

Until Saturday 16th August, you can sign up for a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £25 a month for 2 months – which means more than a 25% deduction from the usual price of £33.99 a month.

You must redeem your voucher by 11:59pm on 16 August 2020 to qualify for the offer, which will auto-renew at £33.99 unless cancelled (but you can cancel at anytime). What can I watch on Sky Sports?

The English football season might be over for the time being – but Sky Sports has plenty more to offer in the time until the Premier League gets back up and running in October, including the action from the new season of the Scottish Premiership.

And there are plenty of other sports on offer as well, including all the action from the delayed Formula 1 season, with several Grand Prix to look forward to in coming weeks including races in Belgium, Spain and Italy.

As for Cricket, there’s England’s upcoming Test Series with Pakistan to enjoy, while golf fans can catch all the action from the Celtic Classic and Wyndham Championship as well.