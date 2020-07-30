What channel is Fulham v Cardiff Championship play-off semi-final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham have one step in the Championship play-off final, but boss Scott Parker won’t allow them to believe that.

The West London side sit in a commanding position over Cardiff following a 2-0 victory in the first leg.

The scoreline was a repeat of when the teams met earlier in July during the regular campaign.

Josh Onomah and Neeskins Kebano struck the crucial goals in the first leg but Cardiff aren’t out of this yet.

The Championship is a wildly unpredictable league and the surprises surely aren’t over yet. The Welsh side will know it’s a long-shot, but they’re certainly not out of the race.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fulham v Cardiff game on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Cardiff on TV?

Fulham v Cardiff will take place on Thursday 30th July 2020.

The Championship play-offs will wrap up within a week at an empty Wembley stadium for the final showdown.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Cardiff will kick off at 7:45pm – the match is the second of two play-offs this week with Brentford v Swansea on Wednesday evening.

What TV channel is Fulham v Cardiff on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Fulham v Cardiff online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Fulham v Cardiff odds

Fulham v Cardiff team news

Fulham: Championship Golden Boot winner Aleksandar Mitrovic was shockingly ruled out of the first leg, but is set for a return here, at least from the bench.

Ivan Cavaleiro is the only other absentee. Parker won’t make too many changes regardless.

Cardiff: Josh Murphy and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could battle for one spot in the team.

Greg Cunningham is in contention to play, but Isaac Vassell remains sidelined.

Our prediction: Fulham v Cardiff

Fulham produced a terrific performance, arguably the perfect response to losing Mitrovic, in the first leg.

Parker’s men proved their threat beyond the Serbian star and that could play into their hands once again in this one.

If they can nick an early goal, they have a strong lead to defend.

Cardiff need a quick goal to shift the momentum, but Fulham have been strong all season and won’t relent easily.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-0 Cardiff

(Fulham to win 1-0: 11/2 at bet365)

