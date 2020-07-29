Formula E 2020 calendar – TV schedule, drivers and teams ahead of six races in nine days
Everything you need to know about how to watch the remainder of the Formula E season in 2020 including race calendar and TV details.
Formula E returns for an intense batch of races to finish the 2020 season in style.
The original calendar included 14 races across the world, culminating in a double-header weekend in London. The coronavirus pandemic obviously put an end to those plans after five races.
Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne has became the first driver to win multiple titles in 2019 after recording back-to-back championship wins.
However, he has struggled to find a rhythm in 2020 so far, while Antonio Felix da Costa and Mitch Evans appear to be the men to beat right now.
British duo Sam Bird and Alex Sims triumphed in the opening two races while Maximilian Gunther, Evans and Felix da Costa have also stood on the top step this season, but who will finish ahead of the rest in the Drivers’ Standings at the end of the season?
RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula E season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.
Formula E 2020 calendar
Practice and qualifying sessions also live on Formula E website, YouTube and Facebook. Additional broadcasters listed below.
Race 6: Berlin, Germany
Date: Wednesday 5th August 2020
Race 7: Berlin, Germany
Date: Thursday 6th August 2020
Race 8: Berlin, Germany
Date: Saturday 8th August 2020
Race 9: Berlin, Germany
Date: Sunday 9th August 2020
Race 10: Berlin, Germany
Date: Wednesday 12th August 2020
Race 11: Berlin, Germany
Date: Thursday 13th August 2020
How to watch Formula E on TV and live stream
BBC will broadcast every race live for free on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.
In addition, two races – in Marrakesh and Rome – will be shown live on BBC terrestrial TV.
Eurosport will show coverage of races on their channels and online player.
If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.
Formula E results
Race 1: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)
Race 2: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)
Race 3: Santiago ePrix, Chile
Winner: MAX GUNTHER (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)
Race 4: Mexico City ePrix, Mexico
Winner: MITCH EVANS (Panasonic Jaguar Racing)
Race 5: Marrakesh ePrix, Morocco
Winner: ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA (DS Techeetah)
