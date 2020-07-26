What channel is Man City v Norwich on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City continue their preparations for Europe with a dead-rubber match against relegated Norwich on Sunday.

With no more Premier League fixtures to contend with after this, City boss Pep Guardiola has eyes already fixed on a Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

And fans can expect plenty of changes as the boss seeks to freshen up his XI ahead of bigger things to come.

Norwich bow out of the Premier League rock-bottom of the table and with little hope of producing an upset here.

City, meanwhile, have already secured second place in the division and are tipped to stroll to victory this weekend.

Raheem Sterling has an outside shot at trumping the rest of the Premier League top scorers, but would require a hefty haul from his final display to stand a chance.

how to watch the Man City v Norwich game on TV and online.

When is Man City v Norwich on TV?

Man City v Norwich will take place on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Norwich will kick off at 4pm – the match is one of 10 Premier League games taking place at the same time on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky One from 3pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Norwich online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man City v Norwich odds

Man City v Norwich team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero is the only outfield player still injured, meaning Guardiola has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from.

David Silva could be rested again, in preparation for Real Madrid early next month, while Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne may also start this match on the bench to keep them away from injuries.

Norwich: Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic are both suspended following red cards against Burnley last time out.

Grant Hanley, Sam Byram and Moritz Leitner are all out injured. Nineteen-year-old Adam Idah could start up front.

Our prediction: Man City v Norwich

Not even the most ardent Norwich fan would expect their side to claim a point from this trip to Manchester.

And it seems that the Canaries are heading down to the Championship with a whimper.

Guardiola’s City should control this game and, even if the boss does make wholesale changes, the hosts are expected to run out clear winners.

Our prediction: Man City 4-0 Norwich

(Man City to win 4-0: 15/2 at Bet365)

