What Premier League games are on Pick TV? 2020 schedule
No need to pick a subscription with these free-to-air matches on Pick TV
Football has finally come home! After a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League returned in all its glory with match after match after match.
All remaining games of the 2019/20 season have been televised, leaving sports fans with a staggering schedule to gorge on during lockdown.
And that’s not all the good news. For the first time ever, there have been live free-to-air Premier League games.
In addition to BBC and Amazon Prime screening matches for free, Sky has also broadcast 25 games for free on terrestrial channel Pick TV.
Swathes of fans have already made the most of the channel, with millions of tuning in across Sky’s platforms in recent weeks.
It’s an unprecedented move for the top-tier football competition that could reshape football forever – and means non-Sky customers still have these Premier League fixtures to look forward to.
What Premier League games are on Pick TV?
Liverpool v Chelsea will be the last confirmed game to be shown live on Pick TV, starting at 8:15pm.
Viewers can also stick around afterwards to watch Liverpool lift the silverware and finally be crowned champions.
Check out our guide to watching the Premier League trophy lift.
How can I watch Pick TV?
Pick TV is a free-to-air channel owned by Sky, and can be found on the following channel numbers. There are high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) channels, though the content on each may vary. Only the channels listed below will show Premier League games on Pick TV.
Sky
Pick HD: Channel 159
Pick SD: Channel 895
Virgin Media
Pick HD: Channel 165
Freeview
Pick SD: Channel 11
Freesat
Pick HD: Channel 147
Sky customers can also watch Pick TV on the Sky Go app.
Premier League results on Pick TV
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Wednesday 24th June
Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-0 Watford
Sunday 28th June
Watford 1-3 Southampton
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton 0-3 Manchester United
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Saturday 4th July
Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Sunday 5th July
Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Tuesday 7th July
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Thursday 9th July
Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Sunday 12th July
Wolves 3-0 Everton
Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester
Monday 13th July
Man Utd 2-2 Southampton
Wednesday 15th July
Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Thursday 16th July
Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Saturday 18th July
Norwich 0-2 Burnley
Monday 20th July
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
Tuesday 21st July
Watford 0-4 Man City
Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures on TV and visit our TV guide for what’s on.