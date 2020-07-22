What Premier League games are on Pick TV? 2020 schedule

Football has finally come home! After a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League returned in all its glory with match after match after match.

All remaining games of the 2019/20 season have been televised, leaving sports fans with a staggering schedule to gorge on during lockdown.

And that’s not all the good news. For the first time ever, there have been live free-to-air Premier League games.

In addition to BBC and Amazon Prime screening matches for free, Sky has also broadcast 25 games for free on terrestrial channel Pick TV.

Swathes of fans have already made the most of the channel, with millions of tuning in across Sky’s platforms in recent weeks.

It’s an unprecedented move for the top-tier football competition that could reshape football forever – and means non-Sky customers still have these Premier League fixtures to look forward to.

What Premier League games are on Pick TV?

Liverpool v Chelsea will be the last confirmed game to be shown live on Pick TV, starting at 8:15pm.

Viewers can also stick around afterwards to watch Liverpool lift the silverware and finally be crowned champions.

Check out our guide to watching the Premier League trophy lift.

How can I watch Pick TV?

Pick TV is a free-to-air channel owned by Sky, and can be found on the following channel numbers. There are high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) channels, though the content on each may vary. Only the channels listed below will show Premier League games on Pick TV.

Sky

Pick HD: Channel 159

Pick SD: Channel 895

Virgin Media

Pick HD: Channel 165

Freeview

Pick SD: Channel 11

Freesat

Pick HD: Channel 147

Sky customers can also watch Pick TV on the Sky Go app.

Premier League results on Pick TV

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-3 Southampton

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United

Thursday 25th June

Burnley 1-0 Watford

Sunday 28th June

Watford 1-3 Southampton

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton 0-3 Manchester United

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle

Saturday 4th July

Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace

Sunday 5th July

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Tuesday 7th July

Watford 2-1 Norwich

Thursday 9th July

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham

Sunday 12th July

Wolves 3-0 Everton

Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester

Monday 13th July

Man Utd 2-2 Southampton

Wednesday 15th July

Man City 2-1 Bournemouth

Thursday 16th July

Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United

Saturday 18th July

Norwich 0-2 Burnley

Monday 20th July

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle

Tuesday 21st July

Watford 0-4 Man City

