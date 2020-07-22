What channel is Man Utd v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United can take a long stride towards securing Champions League football at Old Trafford next season during their Premier League clash with West Ham.

The Red Devils’ terrific lockdown form has thrust them right into contention for a top-four spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men sit in fifth, level on points and goal difference with Leicester, only behind by virtue of goals scored, though they boast two remaining Premier League fixtures as opposed to Leicester’s one remaining match.

And as fate would have it, that last match of the season will indeed be Leicester v Manchester United.

Before then, United must overcome West Ham led by former boss David Moyes.

The Hammers will know whether they’re officially safe by the time kick off comes around but it shouldn’t affect their set-up as they will seek to frustrate United at the Theatre of Dreams.

When is Man Utd v West Ham on TV?

Man Utd v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 22nd July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v West Ham will kick off at 6pm – the match will be followed by Liverpool v Chelsea at 8:15pm, live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Man Utd v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man Utd v West Ham odds

Man Utd v West Ham team news

Man Utd: David De Gea is expected to keep his place in the team despite his recent error-strewn performances.

Luke Shaw is a doubt with a twisted ankle, meaning Timothy Fosu-Mensah may get another chance to impress, against the odds.

West Ham: Only Robert Snodgrass and Ryan Fredericks are expected to be missing for the Hammers.

Youngster Ben Johnson could be handed a chance, while Felipe Anderson is back in contention.

Our prediction: Man Utd v West Ham

United have lacked a little defensive solidity in recent encounters, conceding twice against Bournemouth and Southampton in their last two home games, as well as three at the weekend to Chelsea.

However, their attacking forces remain an obvious threat. Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood were rested at the weekend, signalling they’re almost certain to start here.

United will be determined to position themselves well ahead of their final showdown with Leicester next weekend.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-1 West Ham

