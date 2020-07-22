How to watch British Masters 2020 on TV and live stream – full schedule

The British Masters is underway with Lee Westwood hosting the event from Close House Golf Club in Newcastle this week.

Advertisement

A range of faces will go head-to-head in a bid to secure the championship as professional golf thaws from the deep freeze of lockdown.

Minimal changes have been made to the game due to its very nature, meaning fans can forget the tricky world we live in right now, and focus on soaking up four days of golf action.

Every moment is available to watch live in the UK, and we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Check out the full schedule for the British Masters 2020 including how to watch the tournament and start times.

When is the British Masters?

The British Masters started on Wednesday 22nd June 2020 as part of a rejigged tour calendar.

It will run until Saturday 25th July 2020 with plenty of drama yet to take place in Newcastle.

How to watch the British Masters

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf all week.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also live stream the competition with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

British Masters full schedule

Wednesday 22nd July – from 12pm and 3pm

Thursday 23rd July – from 12pm and 3pm

Friday 24th July – from 1:30pm

Saturday 25th July – from 1:30pm

Who won the British Masters last year?

Marcus Kinhult triumphed in last year’s British Masters hosted by Tommy Fleetwood.

The Swedish star finished 16 under par, but was pushed closed by Eddie Pepperell who surged up the leaderboard with a -6 on the last day to thrust himself into contention.

Fleetwood himself tied in eighth alongside Martin Kaymer.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.