Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo v Benavidez 2 fight card – full list of confirmed fights

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo v Benavidez 2 fight card – full list of confirmed fights

Every confirmed fight taking place at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo v Benavidez 2 this weekend.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
UFC Fight Night: Benavidez v Figueiredo

The first two UFC events on Fight Island have been pretty explosive events, and the third in the series looks set to be every bit as exciting, with a tantalising fight card to look forward to.

Advertisement

The title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez will be the highlight as many – a rematch of their earlier Flyweight Championship fight in February, which was won by Figueiredo, but the title remained vacant since he had missed weight.

Figueiredo will be favourite to win the fight again this time and finally claim the title, but with Benavidez sure to be keen on revenge the result is far from a foregone conclusion.

That fight is joined on the main card by a number of other high profile bouts, with Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum and Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev among the other highlights.

And there’s also the exciting prospect of several intriguing match-ups on the preliminary card, with the heavyweight bout between Sergey Spivak vs. Carlos Felipe, which had originally been scheduled for UFC 250 on May 9th, among the highlights.

Check out the full UFC 251 fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2on ESPN+

Main card

  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – Flyweight
  • Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum – Middleweight
  • Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev – Lightweight
  • Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina – Women’s Flyweight
  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov – Flyweight

Preliminary Card

Advertisement
  • Khadis Ibragimov vs. Roman Dolidze – Light Heavyweight
  • Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani – Catchweight (150 lb)
  • Joseph Duffy vs. Joel Álvarez – Lightweight
  • Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson – Bantamweight
  • Malcolm Gordon vs. Amir Albazi – Flyweight
  • Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan – Lightweight
  • Sergey Spivak vs. Carlos Felipe – Heavyweight

Tags

All about UFC

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez v Figueiredo
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Kamaru Usman

Where is UFC Fight Island? Inside UFC 251 location in pictures

Dustin Poirier

UFC Fight Night card – full schedule of confirmed fights including Dustin Poirier v Dan Hooker

Kamaru Usman

UFC 251 fight card – full list of confirmed fights including Usman v Masvidal

Dustin Poirier

What time is UFC Fight Night? TV channel and live stream for Poirier v Hooker