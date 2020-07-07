What channel is Arsenal v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal have launched themselves headlong into the mix for a European spot following impressive form in the Premier League fixtures during recent weeks.

The Gunners have endured a tough campaign so far, but Mikel Arteta has inspired a four-game winning streak, three of those coming in the Premier League.

Last weekend’s victory over Wolves has nudged Arsenal up to seventh and a win against Leicester would tighten the pack with potentially just six points separating five teams.

The Foxes had built a seemingly unassailable lead in third, but have failed to recapture their early-season form throughout 2020.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have all-but spent their credit, though a return to the goal trail for Jamie Vardy last weekend could inspire a late revival to limp over the line.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Leicester game on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Leicester on TV?

Arsenal v Leicester will take place on Tuesday 7th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Leicester will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will follow Watford v Norwich and Crystal Palace v Chelsea, both on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Arsenal v Leicester odds

Arsenal v Leicester team news

Arsenal: Matteo Guendouzi has been exiled from first-team training over attitude concerns, while Mesut Ozil continues to be frozen out of the starting XI by Arteta.

Nicolas Pepe is expected to miss the game due to his wife going into labour.

Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli all remain out.

Leicester: Ben Chilwell is likely to be replaced by Christian Fuchs after being forced off with a knock against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Ayoze Perez and James Maddison face late fitness tests, while Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira continue to be sidelined with long-term injuries.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Leicester

This has all the makings of an end-to-end encounter with plenty of attacking intent.

The leading Premier League top scorers this season will both be on the pitch in the form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Vardy, and while both sides have defended well lately, neither has completely convinced this season.

However, Arsenal appear to have regained a certain swagger about their play and Arteta’s stern handling of the Guendouzi situation proves his high standards. He will expect a victory here.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Leicester

