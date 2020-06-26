How to watch La Liga for free on Sky Sports TV in the UK – full fixtures list
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch La Liga on TV and live stream in the UK
La Liga is back with every game live and free for Sky Sports customers to begin the restart.
Real Madrid may have taken the top spot at the weekend, Barcelona’s win against Athletic Bilbao has both teams currently tied at the top with 68 points.
Sevilla and Real Sociedad have capitalised on a stuttering campaign for Atletico Madrid, ensuring a range of exciting clashes coming up.
Celta Vigo have recorded the most eye-catching result of the return so far following a 6-0 rout of Alaves who currently sit above them in the table.
Watch La Liga on TV in the UK
You can watch La Liga matches live on LaLigaTV by Premier Sports once the league returns to action.
While Premier Sports services usually cost a monthly subscription fee, Sky customers can access the channel for free during June, meaning you can watch every La Liga match on free-to-air TV.
La Liga fixtures have enjoy the benefit of unique kick-off times, meaning the games will be broadcast back-to-back, and that routine is set to continue.
Live stream La Liga online in the UK
LaLigaTV is also available as an online streaming service that can be viewed on a host of devices.
For full details on how to get LaLigaTV, see below.
La Liga fixtures on TV
All UK times
Friday 26th June
Sevilla v Real Valladolid (9pm)
Saturday 27th June
Athletic Bilbao v Real Mallorca (1pm)
Celta Vigo v Barcelona (4pm)
Osasuna v Leganes (6.30pm)
Atletico Madrid v Alaves (9pm)
Sunday 28th June
Levante v Real Betis (1pm)
Villarreal v Valencia (4pm)
Granada v Eibar (6.30pm)
Espanyol v Real Madrid (9pm)
Monday 29th June
Getafe v Real Sociedad (9pm)
Tuesday 30th June
Leganes v Sevilla (6.30pm)
Real Mallorca v Celta Vigo (6.30pm)
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (9pm)
Wednesday 1st July
Alaves v Granada (6.30pm)
Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (6.30pm)
Real Betis v Villarreal (9pm)
Real Valladolid v Levante (9pm)
Thursday 2nd July
Eibar v Osasuna (6.30pm)
Real Sociedad v Espanyol (6.30pm)
Real Madrid v Getafe (9pm)
Friday 3rd July
Atletico Madrid v Real Mallorca (9pm)
Saturday 4th July
Celta Vigo v Real Betis (4pm)
Real Valladolid v Alaves (6.30pm)
Granada v Valencia (9pm)
Sunday 5th July
Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid (1pm)
Espanyol v Leganes (4pm)
Osasuna v Getafe (6.30pm)
Villarreal v Barcelona (9pm)
Monday 6th July
Levante v Real Sociedad (6.30pm)
Sevilla v Eibar (9pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla (8pm)
Barcelona v Espanyol (8pm)
Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (8pm)
Eibar v Leganes (8pm)
Getafe v Villarreal (8pm)
Real Betis v Osasuna (8pm)
Real Madrid v Alaves (8pm)
Real Mallorca v Levante (8pm)
Real Sociedad v Grenada (8pm)
Valencia v Real Valladolid (8pm)
Sunday 12th July
Alaves v Getafe (5.30pm)
Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (5.30pm)
Espanyol v Eibar (5.30pm)
Granada v Real Madrid (5.30pm)
Leganes v Valencia (5.30pm)
Levante v Athletic Bilbao (5.30pm)
Osasuna v Celta Vigo (5.30pm)
Real Valladolid v Barcelona (5.30pm)
Sevilla v Real Mallorca (5.30pm)
Villarreal v Real Sociedad (5.30pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Athletic Bilbao v Leganes (8pm)
Barcelona v Osasuna (8pm)
Celta Vigo v Levante (8pm)
Eibar v Real Valladolid (8pm)
Getafe v Atletico Madrid (8pm)
Real Betis v Alaves (8pm)
Real Madrid v Villarreal (8pm)
Real Mallorca v Grenada (8pm)
Real Sociedad v Sevilla (8pm)
Valencia v Espanyol (8pm)
Sunday 19th July
Alaves v Barcelona (5.30pm)
Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad (5.30pm)
Espanyol v Celta Vigo (5.30pm)
Granada v Athletic Bilbao (5.30pm)
Leganes v Real Madrid (5.30pm)
Levante v Getafe (5.30pm)
Osasuna v Real Mallorca (5.30pm)
Real Valladolid v Real Betis (5.30pm)
Sevilla v Valencia (5.30pm)
Villarreal v Eibar (5.30pm)
How to get LaLigaTV
To access the channel on TV you will need a Sky box – though a Sky Sports subscription is not required.
It costs £5.99 per month or £49 for an annual pass, though as mentioned this will not be the case in June!
If you are not a Sky TV customer, you can watch all of the games live via the LaLiga TV online player.
How to get Premier Sports
Premier Sports boasts a range of live sports, plus LaLigaTV is included in the package.
It costs £11.99 per month or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and online service.
Alternatively, it costs £11.99 per month or £99 annual for the online streaming service alone.
La Liga results (TV games)
Friday 19th June
Mallorca 1-1 Leganes
Granada 0-1 Villarreal
Sevilla 0-0 Barcelona
Saturday 20th June
Espanyol 1-3 Levante
Getafe 1-1 Eibar
Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Real Betis
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Valladolid
Sunday 21st June
Celta Vigo 6-0 Deportivo Alaves
Valencia 2-0 Osasuna
Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid
Monday 22nd June
Leganes 0-0 Granada
Villarreal 2-2 Sevilla
Tuesday 23rd June
Real Valladolid 1-1 Getafe
Levante 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao
Wednesday 24th June
Real Sociedad 0-1 Celta Vigo
Real Madrid 2-0 Mallorca
Alaves 0-1 Osasuna
Thursday 25th June
Eibar 1-0 Valencia
Real Betis 1-0 Espanyol
