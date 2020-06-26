How to watch La Liga for free on Sky Sports TV in the UK – full fixtures list

La Liga is back with every game live and free for Sky Sports customers to begin the restart.

Real Madrid may have taken the top spot at the weekend, Barcelona’s win against Athletic Bilbao has both teams currently tied at the top with 68 points.

Sevilla and Real Sociedad have capitalised on a stuttering campaign for Atletico Madrid, ensuring a range of exciting clashes coming up.

Celta Vigo have recorded the most eye-catching result of the return so far following a 6-0 rout of Alaves who currently sit above them in the table.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch La Liga on TV in the UK including a full list of La Liga fixtures on TV.

Watch La Liga on TV in the UK

You can watch La Liga matches live on LaLigaTV by Premier Sports once the league returns to action.

While Premier Sports services usually cost a monthly subscription fee, Sky customers can access the channel for free during June, meaning you can watch every La Liga match on free-to-air TV.

La Liga fixtures have enjoy the benefit of unique kick-off times, meaning the games will be broadcast back-to-back, and that routine is set to continue.

Live stream La Liga online in the UK

LaLigaTV is also available as an online streaming service that can be viewed on a host of devices.

For full details on how to get LaLigaTV, see below.

La Liga fixtures on TV

All UK times

Friday 26th June

Sevilla v Real Valladolid (9pm)

Saturday 27th June

Athletic Bilbao v Real Mallorca (1pm)

Celta Vigo v Barcelona (4pm)

Osasuna v Leganes (6.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (9pm)

Sunday 28th June

Levante v Real Betis (1pm)

Villarreal v Valencia (4pm)

Granada v Eibar (6.30pm)

Espanyol v Real Madrid (9pm)

Monday 29th June

Getafe v Real Sociedad (9pm)

Tuesday 30th June

Leganes v Sevilla (6.30pm)

Real Mallorca v Celta Vigo (6.30pm)

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (9pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Alaves v Granada (6.30pm)

Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (6.30pm)

Real Betis v Villarreal (9pm)

Real Valladolid v Levante (9pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Eibar v Osasuna (6.30pm)

Real Sociedad v Espanyol (6.30pm)

Real Madrid v Getafe (9pm)

Friday 3rd July

Atletico Madrid v Real Mallorca (9pm)

Saturday 4th July

Celta Vigo v Real Betis (4pm)

Real Valladolid v Alaves (6.30pm)

Granada v Valencia (9pm)

Sunday 5th July

Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid (1pm)

Espanyol v Leganes (4pm)

Osasuna v Getafe (6.30pm)

Villarreal v Barcelona (9pm)

Monday 6th July

Levante v Real Sociedad (6.30pm)

Sevilla v Eibar (9pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla (8pm)

Barcelona v Espanyol (8pm)

Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (8pm)

Eibar v Leganes (8pm)

Getafe v Villarreal (8pm)

Real Betis v Osasuna (8pm)

Real Madrid v Alaves (8pm)

Real Mallorca v Levante (8pm)

Real Sociedad v Grenada (8pm)

Valencia v Real Valladolid (8pm)

Sunday 12th July

Alaves v Getafe (5.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (5.30pm)

Espanyol v Eibar (5.30pm)

Granada v Real Madrid (5.30pm)

Leganes v Valencia (5.30pm)

Levante v Athletic Bilbao (5.30pm)

Osasuna v Celta Vigo (5.30pm)

Real Valladolid v Barcelona (5.30pm)

Sevilla v Real Mallorca (5.30pm)

Villarreal v Real Sociedad (5.30pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Athletic Bilbao v Leganes (8pm)

Barcelona v Osasuna (8pm)

Celta Vigo v Levante (8pm)

Eibar v Real Valladolid (8pm)

Getafe v Atletico Madrid (8pm)

Real Betis v Alaves (8pm)

Real Madrid v Villarreal (8pm)

Real Mallorca v Grenada (8pm)

Real Sociedad v Sevilla (8pm)

Valencia v Espanyol (8pm)

Sunday 19th July

Alaves v Barcelona (5.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad (5.30pm)

Espanyol v Celta Vigo (5.30pm)

Granada v Athletic Bilbao (5.30pm)

Leganes v Real Madrid (5.30pm)

Levante v Getafe (5.30pm)

Osasuna v Real Mallorca (5.30pm)

Real Valladolid v Real Betis (5.30pm)

Sevilla v Valencia (5.30pm)

Villarreal v Eibar (5.30pm)

How to get LaLigaTV

To access the channel on TV you will need a Sky box – though a Sky Sports subscription is not required.

It costs £5.99 per month or £49 for an annual pass, though as mentioned this will not be the case in June!

If you are not a Sky TV customer, you can watch all of the games live via the LaLiga TV online player.

How to get Premier Sports

Premier Sports boasts a range of live sports, plus LaLigaTV is included in the package.

It costs £11.99 per month or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and online service.

Alternatively, it costs £11.99 per month or £99 annual for the online streaming service alone.

La Liga results (TV games)

Friday 19th June

Mallorca 1-1 Leganes

Granada 0-1 Villarreal

Sevilla 0-0 Barcelona

Saturday 20th June

Espanyol 1-3 Levante

Getafe 1-1 Eibar

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Real Betis

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Valladolid

Sunday 21st June

Celta Vigo 6-0 Deportivo Alaves

Valencia 2-0 Osasuna

Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid

Monday 22nd June

Leganes 0-0 Granada

Villarreal 2-2 Sevilla

Tuesday 23rd June

Real Valladolid 1-1 Getafe

Levante 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Wednesday 24th June

Real Sociedad 0-1 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid 2-0 Mallorca

Alaves 0-1 Osasuna

Thursday 25th June

Eibar 1-0 Valencia

Real Betis 1-0 Espanyol

