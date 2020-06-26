F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV & full Grand Prix schedule

The 2020 Formula 1 season is tantalisingly close to a return with the first Grand Prix of the season taking place in days.

Eight races have been confirmed, including a double-header at Silverstone, as the motorsport championship prepares to finally kick-start the season.

The Australian Grand Prix should have hosted the opening race of the 2020 calendar in March, but was cancelled on the eve of practice after one of the F1 team members fell ill with the virus.

Of course, F1 won’t return the same as before – yet. Races will be held behind closed doors and numerous tests will be carried out ahead of races to prevent an outbreak.

Minimal personnel will be used in races for the foreseeable future, while drivers and staff will travel in ‘isolation’ to minimise the risk of picking up the virus in transit.

However, once cars slide onto the grid, the exact same lightning-fast action will commence and we can’t wait!

The revised calendar will bring a spot of joy to fans around the world who will be longing for a slice of their favourite sport.

Check out everything you need to know about the F1 restart including full race calendar and TV details below.

When is F1 back?

Are you ready? The Formula 1 season is raring to go with a new start confirmed.

Practice will take place in Austria on Friday 3rd July with the Grand prix taking place two days later on Sunday 5th July.

It will have been 110 days since the Australian Grand Prix was supposed to open up the season, but fans will just be relieved to finally get some action going on the track.

F1 2020 calendar

Round 1 – Austrian Grand Prix #1

Date: 3rd – 5th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 2 – Austrian Grand Prix #2

Date: 10th – 12th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Track: Hungaroring

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 4 – British Grand Prix #1

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Track: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV / Channel 4

Round 5 – British Grand Prix #2

Date: 7th – 9th August

Track: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Track: Spa

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – 6th September

Track: Monza

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

To be updated with more races…

What about the rest of the F1 2020 calendar?

By the end of this calendar, eight races will have taken place instead of the originally planned 15.

A further seven races were due to be held after 6th September – the date for the Italian Grand Prix – and they can all be expected to go ahead in some capacity, potentially within the same time frame as originally intended.

However, the eight races confirmed are all based in Europe, making the complex logistics easier to navigate than the final stretch of the calendar – a world tour ranging from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

Much will depend on whether the restart is a smooth one, and if it goes off without a hitch, the case will build for more races further afield, by which point the progress of the virus may have hopefully slowed.

Formula 1 on TV

You can watch every practice, qualifying and race session live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – will be shown live on Channel 4.

Formula 1 live stream online

You can watch F1 races with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Grands Prix via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Which F1 races have been cancelled?

The list of cancelled F1 races in 2020 are as follows:

Australian Grand Prix – 15th March

– 15th March Bahrain Grand Prix – 22nd March

– 22nd March Vietnam Grand Prix – 5th April

– 5th April Chinese Grand Prix – 19th April

– 19th April Dutch Grand Prix – 3rd May

– 3rd May Spanish Grand Prix – 10th May

– 10th May Monaco Grand Prix – 24th May

– 24th May Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 7th June

– 7th June Canadian Grand Prix – 14th June

– 14th June French Grand Prix – 28th June

– 28th June Singapore Grand Prix – 20th September

– 20th September Japanese Grand Prix – 11th October

A total 0f 12 cancelled races would have cut the calendar down to just 10 Grands Prix. However, with F1 bosses adding back-t0-back weekends in Britain and Austria, the total should be higher than that.

Which F1 drivers will be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Red Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Point

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Formula 1 season end?

As mentioned, teams will hope the season will end around the same time as originally expected in November.

If logistics can’t be worked out given the coronavirus situation in the months to come, more races face the potential of cancellation, though it’s more likely they will be relocated to ensure as many races as possible can go ahead.

In theory, the season could extend further than anticipated, but organisers will be determined to impact next season as little as possible.

What will happen with F1 2021? News and rumours

We’ll keep you posted throughout the season with the latest news and rumours about the 2021 season. For now, the season is expected to start as usual in February with 18 races on the billing and several more to be announced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari to be replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to switch from Renault to McLaren ahead of 2021.

There are likely to be plenty more twists and turns before next season comes around, but for now, we can soak up the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

