FA Cup fixtures on TV – confirmed schedule for quarter-finals

The FA Cup is back, hot on the heels of the Premier League fixtures getting back underway, and it’s ready to give you another dose of football action as the 2019/20 season draws to an exciting close.

All eight remaining teams in the quarter-finals are Premier League sides, with defending champions Manchester City still in the mix to record back-to-back FA Cup successes.

City face Newcastle at St James’ Park this weekend, while Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are among the teams still chasing silverware.

The competition will have a different feel to it upon the restart, for obvious crowd-free reasons, but the magic of the cup will endure through lockdown and bring the nation together in a terrific celebration of cup football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the FA Cup quarter-finals including the full remaining fixture list.

What channel is the FA Cup on?

Games are split between BBC and BT Sport for the remainder of the 2019/20 tournament.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Of course, BBC needs no introduction. All you need to do is switch on, tune in, sit back, enjoy.

How to watch FA Cup live stream

You can watch the BT Sport matches online with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Viewers of BBC games can simply tune in on BBC iPlayer.

FA Cup fixtures on TV – Quarter-finals

Saturday 27th June

Norwich v Man Utd (5:30pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Sunday 28th June

Sheffield United v Arsenal (1pm) BT Sport 1

Leicester v Chelsea (4pm) BT Sport 1

Newcastle v Man City (6:30pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

FA Cup fixtures on TV – Semi-finals

Of course, the fixtures won’t be revealed until after the quarter-finals have passed, but the games will be played on the weekend of 18th-19th July.

Both-semi finals will be played at Wembley Stadium as has been tradition since the new ground was built.

Saturday 18th July

TBC v TBC (kick-off time to be announced)

Sunday 19th July

TBC v TBC (kick-off time to be announced)

When is the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final will be played on Saturday 1st August. Yes, you read that correctly. The actual FA Cup final is scheduled for August.

As a traditional mid-May sporting spectacle, the FA Cup final is watched by millions of people across the nation regardless of their interest in sport or allegiances to teams.

It’s a major success for the FA that they can complete the tournament safely, and the end of the season will feel that little bit sweeter with a cup final to soak up in the August sun.

