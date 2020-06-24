What channel is Newcastle v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle take on Aston Villa at St James’ Park with the visiting side in desperate need of a boost ahead of their remaining Premier League fixtures.

Villa sit 19th in the table and while they’re just a point short of safety with numerous teams they can pull into the mess, they need to produce skin-saving form in the coming weeks to avoid any sides wriggling out of reach.

Dean Smith’s men drew 0-0 with Sheffield United on the opening night of lockdown football before losing to Chelsea – despite taking the lead – at the weekend.

On the other hand, Newcastle’s Premier League status looks rock solid with games to spare.

They sit in 13th with 38 points from 30 games and a win could push them right into top-half contention under Steve Bruce’s stewardship.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Aston Villa on TV?

Newcastle v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 24th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Aston Villa will kick off at 6pm – the match will be followed by Liverpool v Crystal Palace at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:45pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Aston Villa online

Newcastle v Aston Villa team news

Newcastle: Bruce is expected to name an unchanged XI, or at least, he is able to.

Both Longstaff brothers remain doubts, but the only way Bruce will change his winning formula is if any of his players are fatigued from their first game back.

Aston Villa: John McGinn came off with a slight knock against Chelsea. He recently returned from a long injury and may not be risked in this one.

Jota is pushing for a start while Ahmed Elmohamady could return to the line-up.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Aston Villa

Newcastle defended very well in the games leading up to lockdown and kept another clean sheet at the weekend.

It’s tough to say whether this is the start of a goal streak for Joelinton, but he will be desperate to follow up his first Premier League goal since August with another in back-to-back games.

Villa lack a dusting of star quality – aside from Jack Grealish – and a robust defence. If they survive, the points may have to come from direct rivals.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa

Newcastle v Aston Villa odds

Newcastle v Aston Villa odds

bet365 odds: Newcastle (13/10) Draw (23/10) Aston Villa (11/5)

