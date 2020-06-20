Royal Ascot Day Five race times and schedule – Saturday 20th June

The Royal Ascot schedule draws to a close today with Day Five of action from the famous racecourse.

Fans can enjoy all the action on TV and live stream across Sky and ITV platforms with some big races coming up on Saturday.

Punters will be hoping for big things from the three feature races of the day worth £250,000 apiece to the winners.

Quadrilateral (5/2) is the favourite for The Coronation Stakes (2:25pm) while Wichita (9/4) is poised to claim victory in The St James’s Palace Stakes (3:00pm).

Sceptical (5/2) and Hello Youmzain (4/1) are the two leading contenders for The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (3:35pm) according to the latest bet365 odds.

click here for more info on how to watch Royal Ascot 2020.

Royal Ascot race times

Day Five – Saturday 20th June

12:40pm – Silver Wokingham Handicap (6f, 3yo+)

1:15pm – Queen Mary Stakes (5f, Group Two, 2yo fillies)

1:50pm – Coronation Stakes (1m, Group One, 3yo fillies)

2:25pm – Coventry Stakes (6f, Group Two, 2yo)

3:00pm – St James’s Palace Stakes (1m, Group One, 3yo colts)

3:35pm – Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f, Group One, 4yo+)

4:10pm – Wokingham Handicap (6f, 3yo+)

4:40pm – Queen Alexandra Stakes (2 3/4m, Conditions, 4yo+)

You can watch Day Five for free on ITV from 12:50pm onwards, or the entire day on Sky Sports Racing

Royal Ascot odds

