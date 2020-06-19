How to watch La Liga for free on Sky Sports TV in the UK – full fixtures list

La Liga has returned with every game live and free for Sky Sports customers to begin the restart.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have eased back into the action with resounding wins, and the title race is still very much alive.

Lionel Messi will be able to showcase his supreme talent with Barcelona, while Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid continue to breathe down their neck.

Sevilla and Real Sociedad have capitalised on a stuttering campaign for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, ensuring a range of exciting clashes coming up.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch La Liga on TV in the UK including a full list of La Liga fixtures on TV.

Watch La Liga on TV in the UK

You can watch La Liga matches live on LaLigaTV by Premier Sports once the league returns to action.

While Premier Sports services usually cost a monthly subscription fee, Sky customers can access the channel for free during June, meaning you can watch every La Liga match on free-to-air TV.

La Liga fixtures have enjoy the benefit of unique kick-off times, meaning the games will be broadcast back-to-back, and that routine is set to continue.

Live stream La Liga online in the UK

LaLigaTV is also available as an online streaming service that can be viewed on a host of devices.

For full details on how to get LaLigaTV, see below.

La Liga fixtures on TV

All UK times

Friday 19th June

Mallorca v Leganes (6:25pm)

Granada v Villarreal (6:30pm)

Sevilla v Barcelona (9pm)

Saturday 20th June

Espanyol v Levante (1pm)

Getafe v Eibar (6:30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid (9pm)

Sunday 21st June

Celta Vigo v Deportivo Alaves (1pm)

Valencia v Osasuna (6:30pm)

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid (9pm)

Monday 22nd June

Leganes v Granada (6:30pm)

Villarreal v Sevilla (9pm)

Tuesday 23rd June

Real Valladolid v Getafe (6:25pm)

Levante v Atletico Madrid (6:30pm)

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (9pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo (6:30pm)

Real Madrid v Mallorca (9pm)

Thursday 25th June

Eibar v Valencia (6:30pm)

Real Betis v Espanyol (9pm)

More to be added…

How to get LaLigaTV

To access the channel on TV you will need a Sky box – though a Sky Sports subscription is not required.

It costs £5.99 per month or £49 for an annual pass, though as mentioned this will not be the case in June!

If you are not a Sky TV customer, you can watch all of the games live via the LaLiga TV online player.

How to get Premier Sports

Premier Sports boasts a range of live sports, plus LaLigaTV is included in the package.

It costs £11.99 per month or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and online service.

Alternatively, it costs £11.99 per month or £99 annual for the online streaming service alone.

