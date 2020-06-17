Royal Ascot Day Two race times and schedule – Wednesday 17th June

Royal Ascot kicked off in style yesterday behind closed doors – what can the second day offer?

Fans can enjoy all the action on TV and live stream across Sky and ITV platforms with some big races coming up on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes is the biggest of the lot with a £250,000 winning prize up for grabs.

The short-priced favourite is Japan (11/8), though Addeybb (9/2) is best placed to challenge, while Lord North (7/1) and Headman (8/1) sit just behind in the latest bet365 odds.

RadioTimes.com rounds up Day Two of Royal Ascot race times below – and click here for more info on how to watch Royal Ascot 2020 on TV.

Royal Ascot race times

Day Two – Wednesday 17th June

1:15pm – Silver Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (1m, 3yo+)

1:50pm – Hampton Court Stakes (10f, Group Three, 3yo)

2:25pm – King George V Handicap (1 1/2m, 3yo)

3:00pm – Prince of Wales’s Stakes (10f, Group One, 4yo+)

3:35pm – Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (1m, 3yo+)

4:10pm – Windsor Castle Stakes (5f, Listed, 2yo)

4:40pm – Copper Horse Handicap (1 3/4m, 4yo+)

You can watch Day Two for free on ITV from 1:30pm onwards, or the entire day on Sky Sports Racing

Royal Ascot odds

