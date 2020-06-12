Accessibility Links

WWE Backlash 2020: Watch free – TV channel, live stream, location, UK start time

Your complete guide to watching WWE Backlash in the UK and beyond

Randy Orton

WWE Backlash will be the latest in a string of PPV pro-wrestling events to take place under lockdown restrictions this weekend.

Edge faces Randy Orton in the headline match branded ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ but can they live up to the hype going into the show.

Plenty of other top performers will be on display this weekend, and we’ve got the full card listed below.

There are plenty of huge storylines ready to play out and RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Backlash on TV and online.

Where will WWE Backlash take place?

Backlash will take place at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The show will continue to go on behind closed doors without fans, though it was originally intended to take place in Kansas City, Missouri.

It was the first WWE PPV to be announced after the start of the pandemic.

What time does WWE Backlash start?

WWE Backlash will start at midnight (UK time) on Sunday 14th June running into the early hours of Monday morning.

How can I watch WWE Backlash in the UK?

Backlash will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Full Backlash live coverage is available on the free trial.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase Backlash on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee.

WWE Backlash card 2020

Expected card. Subject to change

  • “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”: Edge v Randy Orton
  • WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre (c) v Bobby Lashley
  • Universal Championship Handicap Match: Braun Strowman (c) v The Miz and John Morrison
  • Raw Women’s Championship match: Asuka (c) v Nia Jax
  • Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) v Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross v The IIconics
  • United States Championship match: Apollo Crews v Andrade
  • Jeff Hardy v Sheamus

