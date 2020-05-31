Paderborn v Dortmund on TV and live stream, preview and prediction

Dortmund must pick themselves up to produce a big display against bottom side Paderborn in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Lucian Favre’s side were defeated by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, though their 1-0 defeat was more down to a lack of clinical finishing and poor final ball than being comprehensively outplayed.

Erling Haaland will miss the game after limping out of the Bayern clash, though Dortmund will hope fit-again Jadon Sancho can make his first start since the return of the Bundesliga at Paderborn.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Paderborn v Dortmund game on TV and online.

What time is Paderborn v Dortmund?

Paderborn v Dortmund will kick off at 5:00pm (UK time) on Sunday 31st May 2020.

Watch Paderborn v Dortmund on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 4:45pm.

Live stream Paderborn v Dortmund online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Paderborn v Dortmund prediction

In a team that already appeared to be lacking a killer touch in the box, losing Haaland is significant for Dortmund. However, they’re up against rock-bottom Paderborn and Sancho’s cameo appearances suggest he’s ready to sparkle once more.

Prediction: Paderborn 0-2 Dortmund