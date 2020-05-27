How to watch 30 for 30: Lance Armstrong documentary

Hot on the heels of their triumph with The Last Dance, ESPN is back with a fresh documentary on disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.

It has released a series of 30 for 30 documentaries focusing on various sports stars, and now it’s Armstrong’s turn to go under the microscope.

30 for 30: Lance tells the story of his remarkable rise to the pinnacle of cycling, his battle with testicular cancer, dominance at the top of his game and unprecedented success in the Tour de France, before his dramatic and rapid fall from grace after being exposed in a widespread doping scandal.

In 2012, a USADA statement labelled Armstrong as “the ringleader of the most sophisticated, professionalised and successful doping program that sport has ever seen” and following years of denials, Armstrong finally confessed in a special interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2013.

The documentary includes interviews with Armstrong himself, as well as those closest to him such as family, friends, journalists and fellow cyclists.

Check out the details on when and how to watch 30 for 30: Lance.

When is 30 for 30: Lance released in the UK?

The 30 for 30 documentary will be released in two parts in the UK.

Part 1 has already aired, on Monday 25th May, while Part 2 will be shown on Monday 1st June.

How to watch 30 for 30: Lance on TV

You can tune in to watch Part 2 on BT Sport 2 from 9.30pm til 11.30pm on Monday 1st June.

How to watch 30 for 30: Lance live stream online

You can also live stream Part 2 at the same time via the BT Sport website and app.

If you missed Part 1, it is also available across BT Sport’s online platforms so you won’t miss a moment.

How to watch BT Sport

