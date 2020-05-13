Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. UFC on TV: Watch and live stream every Fight Night and PPV in UK time

UFC on TV: Watch and live stream every Fight Night and PPV in UK time

Everything you need to know to watch the biggest UFC events live on TV and online every week in 2020

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Conor McGregor

UFC is a growing force on the UK sports broadcasting scene with thousands tuning in for weekly bouts of Octagon action.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor’s return to the sport will only boost the appeal of the MMA events, and you can catch every moment live from the comfort of your living room.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch UFC on TV in the UK – from weekly Fight Nights to main events and the biggest PPV showdowns.

UFC on TV in 2020

Events and previews to be added/updated throughout the year

UFC Fight Night: Smith v Teixeira

Date: Thursday 14th May 2020

Time: 2:00am

UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris

Date: Sunday 17th May 2020

Time: 2:00am

UFC 250: TBD v TBD

Date: Sunday 7th June 2020

Time: 3:00am

Advertisement

More events will be confirmed depending on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. Stay tuned…

Tags

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Olympics

Sport calendar 2020 Your complete guide to sport on TV this year

Formula E London

Motorsport Formula E race calendar and TV guide

NFL Cleveland Browns

American Football NFL fixtures and UK TV guide

2020 Formula 1 race calendar

Motorsport Formula 1 calendar and TV guide