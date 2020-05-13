UFC on TV: Watch and live stream every Fight Night and PPV in UK time

UFC is a growing force on the UK sports broadcasting scene with thousands tuning in for weekly bouts of Octagon action.

Conor McGregor’s return to the sport will only boost the appeal of the MMA events, and you can catch every moment live from the comfort of your living room.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch UFC on TV in the UK – from weekly Fight Nights to main events and the biggest PPV showdowns.

UFC on TV in 2020

Events and previews to be added/updated throughout the year

UFC Fight Night: Smith v Teixeira

Date: Thursday 14th May 2020

Time: 2:00am

UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris

Date: Sunday 17th May 2020

Time: 2:00am

UFC 250: TBD v TBD

Date: Sunday 7th June 2020

Time: 3:00am

More events will be confirmed depending on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. Stay tuned…