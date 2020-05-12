How to watch Bundesliga on TV and live stream in the UK

The Bundesliga is ready to return from its deep freeze following the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany has started to thaw following a highly effective series of measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Bundesliga return date, fixtures and details

The Bundesliga has been tipped to return ahead of most other European and worldwide leagues, with many cancelling their seasons and others postponing indefinitely.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Bundesliga on TV in the UK.

Watch Bundesliga on TV in the UK

Bundesliga games are shown live on BT Sport throughout the season.

For the full schedule of games, check out our full list of the next round of Bundesliga fixtures.

Live stream Bundesliga online in the UK

Once again, BT Sport provide the answer. Customers can watch games via the BT Sport app on a range of devices or through their official website. For full details on how to get BT Sport, see below.

How to get BT Sport

If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month.

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

You can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Alternative, you can pick up a non-contract BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

It can be used to watch sports on the BT Sport app, website and through your TV via a host of devices including Chromecast and PS4.