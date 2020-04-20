ePremier League Invitational draw – full fixture list confirmed
The ePremier League Invitational is ready to go following the draw on Monday
The ePremier League Invitational has stepped up a notch with the draw confirming the first round of matches.
Musician Tom Grennan will lead Manchester United into battle against Liverpool – led by right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold – in the pick of the first round matches.
Check out the full draw results below.
How to watch ePremier League Invitational
ePremier League Invitational draw
Tuesday 21st April
1A – John McGinn (AVL) v Neal Maupay (BHA)
1B – Josh Franceschi (ARS) v Nathaniel Chalobah (WAT)
1C – Dwight McNeil (BUR) v Ryan Fredericks (WHU)
1D – Philip Billing (BOU) v Angus Gunn (SOU)
Wednesday 22nd April
2A – Raheem Sterling (MCI) v Wilfried Zaha (CRY)
2B – Tom Grennan (MUN) v Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)
2C – Reece James (CHE) v Andre Gomes (EVE)
2D – Moussa Sissoko (TOT) v Christian Atsu (NEW)
Thursday 23rd April
2E – Diogo Jota (WOL) v James Justin (LEI)
2F – Todd Cantwell (NOR) v Lys Mousset (SHU)
2G – Winner 1A v Winner 1D
2H – Winner 1B v Winner 1C
Friday 24th April
QF1 – Winner 2B v Winner 2D
QF2 – Winner 2C v Winner 2A
QF3 – Winner 2E v Winner 2F
QF4 – Winner 2G v Winner 2H
Saturday 25th April
SF1 – Winner QF1 v Winner QF2
SF2 – Winner QF3 v Winner QF4
Final – Winner SF1 v Winner SF2